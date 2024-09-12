Uganda: NEMA Raids Rakai Farms, Destroys Crops, Arrests Farmers Over Wetland Encroachment

The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), in collaboration with the police, has launched a series of surprise raids on farms in wetlands and along the shores of Lake Kijjanebalola, leading to the destruction of crops and the arrest of several farmers.

The unannounced operations have left over 500 residents from 10 villages shocked and confused as their crops, including coffee, bananas, cassava, tomatoes, and passion fruits, were destroyed.

The raids, which focused on the Kijjanebalola wetlands, were carried out in Kakumbi, Kiweka, Lubimba, Kyambi, and other villages within the Lwamaggwa sub-county of Rakai District.

NEMA officials, accompanied by the police, targeted these areas as part of their ongoing efforts to protect wetlands and water bodies from encroachment.

However, the operation has sparked widespread concern among the affected communities, many of whom depend on agriculture for their livelihoods.

Alice Kyomuhendo, a resident of Kakumbi village, expressed her frustration with the abrupt action.

"They didn't alert us that they were coming. We would have harvested our mature crops if we had known," she lamented.

Many residents are appealing to the government for more time to harvest their crops, noting that they had heavily invested in their farms, often relying on loans to sustain their agricultural activities.

Joseph Magembe, the chairman of one of the affected villages, defended the community, arguing that many farmers were settled in the area long before the expansion of the lake and wetlands.

"It's not that we found the lake here. The lake came when we were already settled," he explained, emphasizing that the farmers did not intend to harm the environment.

Lake Kijjanebalola, like many other lakes in Rakai District, has been facing environmental challenges, including overflow and flooding, which have led to the expansion of water bodies onto previously dry land.

This has made many settlers, who had established homes and farms near the shores, vulnerable to crop destruction and displacement.

While some residents were angered by the sudden destruction of their crops, others supported NEMA's intervention. John Kabagambe, a local resident, acknowledged that encroachment on wetlands had exacerbated environmental problems, such as drought and damage from wildlife.

"We've been experiencing dry spells, and hippos have been destroying our crops because we cultivated in their territory," he noted.

Sylvia Mirembe, the Rakai District Environment Officer, reiterated that residents had been repeatedly warned to vacate the wetlands and forested areas but had failed to comply.

"We have been warning people to leave the forest and wetland areas, but they ignored us. If we find anyone replanting crops in the wetlands, we will arrest them and take them to court," she warned.

Mirembe explained that while the operation might appear harsh, it was essential to prevent further environmental degradation.

She assured residents that they would not face harm if they complied with environmental regulations.

James Bukoma, who leads the anti-environmental degradation unit within the police in Masaka District, stated that the raids were part of the government's efforts to enforce a Presidential directive aimed at protecting wetlands and forests.

"We are enforcing the Presidential directive to protect forests and wetlands. Anyone found violating these regulations will be arrested and prosecuted," he affirmed.

Despite NEMA's strict stance, affected residents have called for leniency and assistance, requesting more time to harvest their crops due to financial difficulties.

Many have urged NEMA and the government to provide a more structured transition plan for those affected by the wetland protection policies.