South Africa: Two Alleged Drug Dealers Appear in Mahwelereng Magistrate Court

11 September 2024
South African Police Service (Pretoria)

Two suspects, believed to be part of a drug syndicate operating in Mahwelereng, made a brief court appearance on Wednesday, 11 September 2024. They were remanded in custody until 11 October 2024 for a formal bail application.

The suspects were arrested following a successful intelligence-led tactical operation on Tuesday, 10 September 2024. During the arrest, the Operational Team recovered a significant quantity of drugs valued at approximately R10,000.

At the first address in Phola-Park, a 50-year-old foreign national was found in possession of sachets of Crystal Meth and sachets of Nyaope

Further investigation led to a second address in Phola-Park, where a 31-year-old South African male was arrested. A search of his house yielded additional sachets of Nyaope Drugs.

The suspects face charges of Contravention of Act 140 of 1992 (Possession of Drugs). The foreign national suspect also faces an additional charge of contravention of Immigration for failing to produce documents permitting him to be legally in the country.

