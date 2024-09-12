Zimbabwe: We Still Have a Lot of Work to Do - Says Warriors Coach

12 September 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)

Warriors coach Michael Nees says there is still more work to be done for his team to achieve quality results.

He said this following Zimbabwe's nill all draw against Cameroon at Mandela National Stadium in Uganda in a Group J 2025 AFCON qualifiers match.

Tuesday's result came at the back of another goalless draw against Kenya at the same venue on Friday.

Nees was appointed to lead the Warriors in July and these two games were more of a platform for him to show Zimbabweans what he can offer.

The team picked two points out of a possible six and Nees believes much still needs to be done for the team to grind positive results.

"I think we are really on the right take, it was just nine days of working together and it felt much longer.

"We still have a lot of work to do for sure but I think this performance was very encouraging," said Nees.

Zimbabwe is currently sitting on position three in Group J with 2 points, two behind log leaders Kenya who tied on four points together with second-place occupiers Cameroon.

The Warriors will play bottom-placed Namibia next month in a back-to-back encounter as the bid to qualify for the 2025 Morocco Africa Cup of Nations will be continuing.

