Ethiopia: EDRMC Prioritizes Humanity, Self-Reliance in 2017

12 September 2024
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By EPHREM ANDARGACHEW

ADDIS ABABA — The Ethiopian Disaster Risk Management Commission (EDRMC) has called for 2017 to be a year focused on prioritizing humanity, peace, sustainable development, and environmental conservation. The commission emphasized the importance of enhancing the country's potential by eliminating reliance and dependency.

Approached by The Ethiopian Herald, Commissioner Shiferaw Teklemariam (PhD) reflected on 2016 as a year of mixed experiences but urged Ethiopians to embrace new dreams and aspirations in 2017.

"It is my wish that the New Year brings peace, success, solidarity, humanity, and the resolution of Ethiopia's challenges," Shiferaw said. He stressed that achieving these goals will require more effort than ambition alone, and called on the government and the public to make peace, sustainable development, humanity, and environmental preservation top priorities.

The commissioner highlighted Ethiopia's long-standing reputation for humanity and hospitality, urging the nation to elevate these values through mutual support and cooperation in the coming year. He also encouraged people to work together to overcome dependency, a persistent challenge for the country.

Shiferawnoted that 2017 is the ideal time for Ethiopia to organize its assets, expertise, and ideas to eradicate reliance. He further called for international support in Ethiopia's efforts to overcome poverty, achieve food self-sufficiency, and reduce dependency.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.