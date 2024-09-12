Ethiopia: EDRMC Prioritizes Humanity, Self-Reliance in 2017

ADDIS ABABA — The Ethiopian Disaster Risk Management Commission (EDRMC) has called for 2017 to be a year focused on prioritizing humanity, peace, sustainable development, and environmental conservation. The commission emphasized the importance of enhancing the country's potential by eliminating reliance and dependency.

Approached by The Ethiopian Herald, Commissioner Shiferaw Teklemariam (PhD) reflected on 2016 as a year of mixed experiences but urged Ethiopians to embrace new dreams and aspirations in 2017.

"It is my wish that the New Year brings peace, success, solidarity, humanity, and the resolution of Ethiopia's challenges," Shiferaw said. He stressed that achieving these goals will require more effort than ambition alone, and called on the government and the public to make peace, sustainable development, humanity, and environmental preservation top priorities.

The commissioner highlighted Ethiopia's long-standing reputation for humanity and hospitality, urging the nation to elevate these values through mutual support and cooperation in the coming year. He also encouraged people to work together to overcome dependency, a persistent challenge for the country.

Shiferawnoted that 2017 is the ideal time for Ethiopia to organize its assets, expertise, and ideas to eradicate reliance. He further called for international support in Ethiopia's efforts to overcome poverty, achieve food self-sufficiency, and reduce dependency.