Zimbabwe: Bulawayo Extends Parking Enforcement Hours

12 September 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Tapiwa Svondo

The City of Bulawayo and Tendy Three Investments (TTI) Parking Solutions have extended parking hours effective Tuesday, September 3, 2024.

The new regulations will enforce parking compliance from 6:00 AM to 7:00 PM daily, a significant change from the previous schedule of 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM on weekdays and 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Saturdays.

In a statement, the City of Bulawayo town clerk Christopher Dube said the extension of enforcement hours is in response to rising concerns over reckless parking behaviour, particularly after 5:00 PM.

"Recent trends of reckless parking particularly after 17:00 hours, have raised significant concerns regarding public safety and traffic flow in Bulawayo.

"The lack of enforcement during these hours has resulted in parking violations that obstruct traffic and pose risks to both drivers and pedestrians. We are excited to enhance traffic management and improve the overall safety and cleanliness of our City," said Dube.

This decision is part of the City's commitment to enforcing the Clamping and Tow-away By-law (Statutory Instrument 220 of 2023), which mandates compliance at all times.

"We would like to take this opportunity to also clarify and reinforce the implementation of the 8Bylaw, which is in full effect 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. It is essential for all members of our community to understand that compliance with the Bylaw is expected at all times, and there are no designated hours during which the rules are suspended or relaxed.

"The Bylaw is designed to ensure the well-being, safety, and harmony of our community. The initiative to extend operating hours aims to ensure that the consistent and effective enforcement taking place during business working hours, rolls over into evening hours".

Residents and visitors are urged to take note of the new parking regulations to avoid penalties and contribute to a safer community.

