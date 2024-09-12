Ethiopia: A More Welcoming New Year!

The New Year is when Ethiopians mark both the change of the calendar and the transition from the difficult summer rains to a more hospital-friendly spring season. That is why the weeks before and after New Year's Day, Enkutatash are full of celebrations, happy vibes ... etc across sections of the society.

After the weeks of celebration, it is normal for everyone to return to business as usual. However, this New Year can be considered special in some ways as Ethiopians and the government have started new projects that are like resolutions to make the New Year a more hospitable and welcoming time.

Among the issues that make the New Year so special is the successful accomplishment of some large-scale feats such as the Green Legacy Initiative and the inauguration of state-of-the-art eco-tourism sites, the corridor development activities in urban areas including the metropolis, the launching of the macro-economic reform program.

The Green Legacy initiative and the ecotourism development projects are historical and unique development projects that not only protect the country from the globally imminent threat of environmental degradation and climate change but also empower the country to benefit from its rich potential in building a green economy which is the order of the day throughout the world.

As it is known to everyone our world is extremely bothered about the impacts of climate change and its harmful consequences like drought, flooding, land degradation, landslides, ... etc. This is causing even more dangerous outcomes against developing countries including Ethiopia. Therefore, fending off this imminent threat against the existence of life on earth is a much-appreciated achievement locally or globally.

The other accomplishment that goes hand in hand with the Green Legacy initiative is the development of ecotourism sites in South Western Ethiopia and the Amhara states. The Chebera Churchura and The Elephant Paw sites in South Western Ethiopia and The Gorgora in Amhara State were built and inaugurated in the year ended adding to the number of similar ecotourism sites in the country. It is recalled that the government has initiated and built tourist attraction sites in Addis Ababa, Entoto Park, Unity Park, Friendship Square, etc., as well as the Wonchi Resort in Oromia in the past few years.

These sites are serving as impetus to the growing tourism industry in the country. This smokeless industry is vital in the economic development of the nation as it generates a considerable amount of foreign currency and creates jobs without causing harm to the climate of the country. Furthermore, they can increase the hospitality service delivery and transform the image of the nation duly.

The corridor development activities that were accomplished in the past year have also brought about not only a transformed feature of urban areas but also new attitudes and impressions of residents. The newly designed and implemented corridors have changed the old, ramshackle neighborhoods that were inconvenient for residents to lead decent living, for others to easily move here and there, as well as cause discomfort for visitors. Buy now cities like Addis Ababa where the corridor development activities have progressed smoothly are enjoying better and more relaxed urban features. These features are likely to improve the traffic flow, and the suitable working and living conditions in cities making them more welcoming and hospitable. It is also likely to make cities capable of hosting better economic and social activities that further contribute to the overall development activities in the country.

The macroeconomic reform program which the government declared towards the end of the just-ended Ethiopian calendar year is an audacious measure which can be taken as a game changer in the economic, social and political development of the country. It has come up with new policies that break the age-old shackles against the country's development.

All these put together along with other progress are tangible actions that have the potential to make the New Year more welcoming and hospitable and usher in a happy and prosperous time ahead.