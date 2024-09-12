Ethiopia's Arduous Journey to Prosperity

BETELHEM BEDLU — Despite having immense development potentials, Ethiopia had gone through hard times. However, exploiting the benefits in the disguise, the country has been carrying out activities intended to eradicate poverty and ensure inclusive growth.

It is a recent phenomenon that Ethiopia is excessively performing various development works aiming to improve the lives of its people. But, do the ongoing activities enable the nation to abolish poverty and lead towards prosperity?

Political Analyst, Mulugeta Debebe (PhD), told the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA) that the future of a nation relies on the gains of the past along with tangible efforts exerted today. Thus, the nation is undertaking extensive activities to bring about socio-economic change.

The aspiration towards holistic growth coupled with the relentless effort that is being put on the development works to create a prosperous country indicates that the country is on the right path, he stressed. Nonetheless, the Analyst underlined that ensuring peace need to be given priority to realize nation's goal of creating all inclusive prosperity for the nation.

Ethiopia has set aclear vision of achieving 'all inclusive prosperity' and has been carrying out different activities, according to Policy and Public Administration Expert Gemechu Ararsa (PhD). Using the achievements made in the previous regimes as a bench mark, efforts have been geared towards addressing the gaps through formulating policies and strategies.

One of such strategies was the homegrown economic reform that brought about significant change in various areas, he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Moreover, the agriculture-based economy failed to bring the desired outcome let alone economic transformation. However, the fact that the nation put in place multidimensional economic direction played major role in increasing productivity, as well as stimulating tourism and mining sectors. Besides allowing the nation to substitute imports, the transformation has improved the quantity and quality of export items, Gemechu believed.

The fact that the current economic direction include both small and medium enterprises as well as foreign investors, in return, allowed fair distribution of wealth among citizens, he said, stressing that the achievements registered in various sectors are clear indication of the outcome that followed the economic reforms.

Similarly, the new macro-economic reform is expected to curb challenge with shortage of foreign currency. Likewise, the ongoing activities in various sectors are bearing fruits to realize all-inclusive prosperity though the role of public participation is crucial. Thus, it is vital to consider the culture of time management, as well as conscious use of knowledge while focusing on development as a community.

Furthermore, the Expert emphasized that the national dialogue which is currently in different implementation phase in various parts of the country is promising to address age-long social, economic, and political challenges and bring about better country.

Expressing optimism towards the journey, Gemechu stressed that the country is on the right track to achieve prosperity. "The nation needs to make national dialogue - the major option for resolving differences so that developmental activities would be fruitful, while prosperous Ethiopia would be a reality," he remarked.