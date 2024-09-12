The city is ablaze with yellow adey abeba, a sign that a new season is approaching. Every shop, restaurant, and boutique has a flower on its wall. Nobody seems to be less excited to celebrate 2017 than when the New Year arrives.

Discover the enchanting world of vivid blossoms throughout the breathtaking Enqutatash season. The Ethiopian new year is locally known as Enqutatash. The term "enquatash" refers to the return of the diamond gift. According to legend, during the Queen of Sheba's well-known visit to Jerusalem, King Solomon of Jerusalem presented her diamonds.

On Enkutatash Day, a deeply traditional day. In addition to a great deal of unusual spices and jewelry, she had given Solomon riches. The Queen was greeted by her chiefs upon her return to Ethiopia with presents of "Enku," or diamonds. The name Enkutatash originated from the fact that her return to Ethiopia fell on the September New Year's festival.

Days before the end of the year, the city is filled with markets and bazaars, with the Addis Ababa Exhibition Center being a major hub for the festivities. Here is the marketplace where all of the seller and buyer met together. Additionally you have the numerous options for local and foreign products.

In the eve of new year is reallny lit. The marketplace is becoming more bustling, the smile of food is amazing and also everyone burn "chibo " which translates as "a bundle of wood tied together, "signified the arrival of the bright, sunny days after the foggy season. Having a blast while dancing amid blazing and shimmering lights with the loved one of Adey Ababa. People keep Adey Abeba in pots full of water on New nce.

Adey abeba, a new year, hope, prosperity, and other words that are often associated together. Adey abeba is a seasonal flower that only blooms in Ethiopia during the Ethiopian New Year, according to study. Local places, particularly those outside of the city, offer breathtaking viewYear's season, believing it to be a symbol of hope and prosperity. It is a spectacular golden land surrounded by a magnificent environment. It is mysterious how close 13 months is to Adey Abeba. Adey abeba, the New Year is like a hand glove, you can't spend it apart. Marking the end of the summer and the start of the spring.

Additionally, there is a song performed by girls that is about the new year called abebayhosh. The lyrics sing of the sign of hope, dwell of New Year prosperity, and best wishes. Since the new year is celebrated as a festival in their town, the girls dancing the street and singing "Abebayhosh" with a grin on their faces was a dance into their hearts. These young people were actively influencing the present of their community via deeds of compassion, solidarity, and a common vision for a better tomorrow with holding adey abeba in their hand , while others were saying goodbye to the past and welcoming resolutions for the future.

Young boys also have an assignment to complete; they must paint portraits for the New Year and submerge flowers to give to loved ones and their own homes. Many well-known Ethiopian artists found their talent at an early age, and you can detect some inventiveness in their paintings. The morning before the vacation, lads go to their houses and give their

New Year's festivities bring joy to all, particularly to young boys. Additionally, they have a mission to complete: they drown Adeyaba to present to everyone and to make a house for themselves. Their paintings also display some ingenuity; many prominent Ethiopian painters discovered their artistic abilities while painting the New Year.

They paint adey abeba, the angle picture and many others works that bring hopeful and new year thought. Boys go home to home to give flower in the morning of holiday to their family member, neighbor and saying "enquan aderesachu " happy new year.

This is a memorable experience for many Ethiopian men who were gather money, difo dabo, and bread on New Year's Eve to mark exceptional occasions and experience in their childhood times genuine delight.

Ethiopian calendar is back to The Gregorian calendar is eight years. Additionally, it contains 13 months with pagume; a month has five or six days. The perfect time to visit and take in the 13-month and 3000-year-old nation that blends aesthetics is during the new year.

Additionally, an animal swerved. During this holiday, "Doro wot"-- chicken stew--is also prepared. Doro wot is made with a lot of spice, tastes delicious, and is prepared with extreme cleanliness. Due to the fact that it cooks largely on low heat, it at least takes half a day. It will be served at meals with other ethnic dishes like kitfo and tibis with enjera. In that holiday every family and neighbor dines together with the feeling love and integration. Ethiopian also has their cultural drinks so like tella and tej that makes with honey and cultural ingredient

There is also another culture doing in New Year, In new year Wearing habesha libis is enviable. habesha kemis a cloth that is made in local trades, that's recognizably wearing Ethiopian cultural cloth in holidays and special days. In addition to changing their wardrobes for the New Year, the majority of women wear items of clothing with the phrase "adey abeba" in the final section (tibeb). This is how they greet the year ahead.

Adey Abeba is the national flower of Ethiopia, same as chamomile is the national flower of Russia. A sense of serenity is created by the adey abeba. A red rose is a symbol of love, while Adey abeba is a symbol of tenants' hope, resilience in the face of adversity, purity, and elegance in beauty. Due to Adey Abeba, the color yellow is deeply visible everywhere in the New Year.

Spending the New Year watching holiday TV shows with your cousins, talking politics with your uncle while eating popcorn and drinking Ethiopian coffee decorated by incense is a priceless memory.

From dust to the way the new year is celebrated, everything is deeply ingrained with culture. the exquisite drawings done by boys for the new year, the song by the young Abebayhosh, the elegant chiffon, and the habesha kemis worn by the women who wore their hair in braids. This is attested to by the adey abeba that is seated at the dining table. Nobody can recreate the festive atmosphere of New Year's Day in the heart of the house like Adey Abeba.