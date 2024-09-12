Ethiopia: Happy Enkutatash!

Enkutatash, the Ethiopian New Year, is a joyous festival celebrated by the people of Ethiopia warmly and colorfully. The festival, as it is celebrated following the end of close to three months of the rainy season and the beginning of the new bright day, beams new hope and a brighter future among everyone

Ethiopia is the only country that has 13 months in the world. While each of the 12 months has 30 days, the short month Pagumen (Intercalary) has 5 or 6 days, depending on whether it is a leap year or not. And; the country is the only nation that marks its New Year, Enkutatash in September.

When September comes to Ethiopia, the heavy rainfall decreases, the flow of rivers reduces, the sun, which was hidden for months behind the cloud appears to shine brightly, flowers blossom and the season becomes brighter than the summer (heavy rainfall) season. This season brought a wonderful scenario and attracts even more to enjoy nature. The magnificent topography enhances the country to acquire more from the tourism sector during its first New Year month, September.

According to experts, its calendar system makes the country unique, and celebrating its New Year adorned with its unique and endemic flowers gives a special feeling.

Now, it is time to wrap up and cherish all the past 12 months' activities and begin the New Year with greater hope and energy.

An Astronomer Getnet Feleke (PhD) told The Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA) that Ethiopia is the only country with thirteen months of sunshine where its New Year is adorned with various beautiful natural flowers including Adey Abeba.

There are also diversified indigenous knowledge and cultural assets that make the country unique, he added.

As to him, it is expected to pass on the country's vast indigenous knowledge and diversified cultural assets to future generations.

Annually, one can witness while the Ethiopian New Year begins- the countryside turns yellow. The fields in rural and urban areas will be covered with green grasses and Adey Abeba flowers i.

According to historical sources, the celebration of the Ethiopian New Year, Enkutatash, meaning the "Gift of Jewels" is believed to have been celebrated since the time of the Queen of Sheba. During her visit to King Solomon of Israel in Jerusalem, the Queen gave gifts to the King with 120 talents of gold (4.5 tons) as well as a large number of unique spices and jewels, as mentioned in the Holy Book.

When the Queen returned to Ethiopia, her chiefs welcomed her with precious jewels (Enku) to replenish her treasury. Enkutatash has been celebrated since then.

Lighting bonfires on the eve of the New Year is also part of the celebration. Male members of the family light a bonfire made of branches and leaves of trees (Chibo) to say goodbye to the dark, rainy, and concluding year and welcome the New Year hoping it will be a bright year and bring peace and prosperity for the family and the country as a whole.

During Enkutatash, girls adorned with traditional clothes visit their relatives and neighborhood houses by singing special songs dedicated to this holiday and giving bouquets (Adey Abeba) as well as their paintings in memory of best wishes for the New Year. In return, the girls often receive a small gift, usually money. On the eve of the New Year, boys gather in groups singing songs that herald the New Year locally called Hoya Hoye. They sing, move from house to house, and receive gifts usually in the form of money.

Most of the time, children give special attention to Enkutatash, the eve of the New Year in Ethiopia. They have a well-arranged program that takes preparation for the summertime. They prepare white papers and coloring materials as well as take the experiences of their friends to design new flowers that will be given to relatives and the neighborhood. Residents of the community welcome children with open arms and offer them different gifts. The gifts include; money, teaching materials, clothing as well as other rewards. Society presents this gift to them believing the happiness of children makes the whole environment the home of bliss and happiness.

Therefore, Enkutatash is among the top-awaited Ethiopian holidays among the new generations. This holiday is manifested by numerous attractive sceneries that see off the departing old year and usher in the new one. On the foot of the country's mountainous, boasting of a vast array of endemic flora and fauna, full-year flowing huge rivers afford memorable trips to most corners of the nation. The piquant traditional, cultural, and well-established hospitality of the citizenry is also heartening.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Enkutatash comes first on the calendar of cultural holidays which the present generation too celebrates. It is a manifestation of the nation's diversified seasonal shows. It also serves as a platform for nations and nationalities to showcase their costumes; they put on this landmark holiday that opens another chapter.

For tourists, parallel to observing greenery and must-see natural events, it could be worthwhile to observe traditional ceremonies that attend this holiday. During this time it is mesmerizing to observe newly growing crops on the farmland, and farmers immersed in activities unconstrained by accidental rainfalls. It is also refreshing tuning to birds singing tunes as if ecstatic in welcoming the sunny season.

The highlands look like green carpets bearing motley flowers. It is interesting to hear young girls accentuate the event with melodious songs while they sing the New Year song, Enkutatash.