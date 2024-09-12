Somalia: Arab League Unanimously Backs Somalia's Sovereignty Against Ethiopia-Somaliland Deal

Cairo — At the 162nd session of the Arab League Council held in Cairo, a unanimous show of solidarity emerged supporting Somalia's sovereignty, particularly in response to a contentious Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Ethiopia and Somaliland.

The agreement, which would grant Ethiopia access to the Red Sea in exchange for recognizing Somaliland's independence, has been sharply criticized as violating Somalia's territorial integrity.

The Arab League ministers, in a rare display of unity, condemned the MoU, rejecting its legal, political, and military implications. They affirmed that Somaliland is an integral part of Somalia, and any resolution concerning its status must arise from internal Somali dialogue, not from external agreements.

Key Arab nations including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Mauritania, Egypt, Djibouti, and the Arab League's Secretary-General, have publicly supported Somalia.

This diplomatic stance underscores a commitment to enhancing Arab cooperation to address shared concerns, with a strong emphasis on respecting national sovereignty under international law.

The public sentiment echoed across social media platforms, highlighting a consensus among Arab League members against the Ethiopia-Somaliland deal. These sentiments call for greater Arab unity and action against what is seen as a breach of international norms.

The implications of this support are significant, reinforcing Somalia's diplomatic stance and sending a clear message to the international community about the importance of upholding state sovereignty and territorial integrity.

This could pave the way for further diplomatic or international mediation to resolve the dispute amicably.

The Arab League's position at this session is not merely symbolic but represents a strategic move to uphold international norms against perceived violations by external powers on a member state's territorial integrity. This collective backing is vital for Somalia as it navigates through this complex geopolitical landscape.