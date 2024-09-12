Rwanda: CAF Cl - Pyramids Jet in Ahead of APR Clash

12 September 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Egyptian side Pyramids arrived in Kigali on Wednesday evening ahead of Saturday's crunch CAF Champions league second round first leg clash against APR at Amahoro Stadium.

A contingent of 52 delegates including, touched down at Kigali International Airport at 20:00 PM aboard their private jet. They will have their first training session at Amahoro Stadium on Thursday.

APR reached in second round after defeating Tanzania's Azam FC 2-1 on aggregate 2-1 on aggregate. They will be aiming a revenge on a team that eliminated them from the same round last season with a humiliating 6-1 victory across two legs.

The players have a mission to accomplish after the club promised to give each of them $3,000 (approximately 3,600,000) in bonuses if they see of the Egyptians and qualify for the group stages.

The game will be officiated by Ghanaian international referee Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea.

