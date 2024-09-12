Rwanda: Betpawa Finals - Stephaun Drops 26 Points As Patriots Beat APR in Game 1

12 September 2024
The New Times (Kigali)

Wednesday, September 11

Game 1: Patriots 83-71 APR (Patriots lead series 1-0)

Game 2: Friday, September 13

American star point guard Branch Stephaun led the party as his 26 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists inspired Patriots to an 83-71 victory over APR at BK Arena and claim Game 1 of the betPawa finals which commenced on Wednesday, September 11.

APR found themselves trailing 25 points at the break when Patriots took the first two quarters 21-15 and 31-13 respectively. They were supposed to double their output in the second half to make a comeback.

Despite taking the third quarter 22-16 to reduce the deficit to 19 points, it was too late for James Maye's men to fight back. Isaiah Miller and Aliou Diarra each scored 19 points as APR dominated the second half.

But, even when the Lions claimed the fourth quarter 21-15, Henry Mwinuka and his Patriots charges remained calm and managed the game until the final second.

Dieudonne Ndizeye and Steven Hagumintwari also contributed 20 and 16 points respectively to the winning side.

With the win, Patriots have made it three league wins in a row this season, having beaten the army side in both rounds of the regular season.

There are still six games to decide the champions as the two sides battle for the championship in the best-of-seven finals series.

Game 2 is scheduled Friday, September 13, at BK Arena.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.