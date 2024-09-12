Rwanda: Betpawa Finals - Stephaun Drops 26 Points As Patriots Beat APR in Game 1

Wednesday, September 11

Game 1: Patriots 83-71 APR (Patriots lead series 1-0)

Game 2: Friday, September 13

American star point guard Branch Stephaun led the party as his 26 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists inspired Patriots to an 83-71 victory over APR at BK Arena and claim Game 1 of the betPawa finals which commenced on Wednesday, September 11.

APR found themselves trailing 25 points at the break when Patriots took the first two quarters 21-15 and 31-13 respectively. They were supposed to double their output in the second half to make a comeback.

Despite taking the third quarter 22-16 to reduce the deficit to 19 points, it was too late for James Maye's men to fight back. Isaiah Miller and Aliou Diarra each scored 19 points as APR dominated the second half.

But, even when the Lions claimed the fourth quarter 21-15, Henry Mwinuka and his Patriots charges remained calm and managed the game until the final second.

Dieudonne Ndizeye and Steven Hagumintwari also contributed 20 and 16 points respectively to the winning side.

With the win, Patriots have made it three league wins in a row this season, having beaten the army side in both rounds of the regular season.

There are still six games to decide the champions as the two sides battle for the championship in the best-of-seven finals series.

Game 2 is scheduled Friday, September 13, at BK Arena.