South Africa: DA Celebrates Sweeping Victories in By-Elections Across the Country

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is delighted to announce a resounding success in the by-elections held yesterday, contesting 17 wards across the country and emerging victorious in 16 of them. These results not only reflect the DA's growth but also highlight the unwavering trust that South Africans are placing in our ability to deliver clean, accountable governance.

In KwaZulu-Natal the DA secured a remarkable sweep, winning all by-elections we contested, including marginal wards. Our victories in eThekwini Wards 33, 35, and 36, KwaDukuza Ward 6, and Umdoni Ward 15 are a testament to the party's exceptional growth in the province. Notable victories include:

eThekwini Ward 33: Secured 80.5% of the vote, up from 39% in the 2024 National and Provincial Elections

eThekwini Ward 35: Increased from 80.6% in 2024 NPE to 91%,

eThekwini Ward 36: Secured 92.6%,

KwaDukuza Ward 6: Dominated with 98.7%, and

Umdoni Ward 15: Achieved 98%.

In the North West, residents made it clear that they are fed up with ANC-led bad governance and have put their trust in the DA. In JB Marks, the DA celebrated:

Winning Ward 7 with a massive 93.53%,

Taking Ward 22 with 58.54%, and

Delivering an exceptional performance, winning Ward 24 with 99.22%.

In Matlosana, we took Ward 39 with a sweeping 93.82%, and in Naledi we won Ward 7 with 78.97% of the vote.

The Free State was another area of great success, where the DA retained control of Wards 18, 20, 22, and 25 in Mangaung, as well as Ward 35 in Matjhabeng. The DA continues to build on the momentum from the 2024 NPE:

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ward 18, Mangaung: Increased from 65.6% in 2021 to 85.23% in 2024,

Ward 20, Mangaung: Grew from 75.1% to 98.40%,

Ward 22, Mangaung: Increased from 74.2% to 97.36%,

Ward 25, Mangaung: Rose from 79.8% to 97.78%,

Ward 35, Matjhabeng: Slight increase from 45.8% to 46.02%.

In Limpopo, the DA retained Ward 3 in Lephalale with an impressive majority in a hotly contested race.

These victories are a clear signal that the DA is the party of choice for those who seek competent, transparent governance. As we move towards the 2026 Local Government Elections, the DA remains steadfast in its commitment to bringing effective, service-driven governance to every corner of South Africa.

We thank all South Africans who turned out to support the DA in these by-elections, and we remain determined to continue this upward trajectory, ensuring that all citizens receive the services they deserve under a DA-led government.