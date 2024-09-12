Somalia: Puntland Security Force Closes Bosaso Airport, Escalates Puntland Clash

The Puntland Security Force (PSF), an elite unit tasked with safeguarding Puntland's security, has taken a dramatic step by issuing an ultimatum to close Bosaso Airport.

This move has intensified existing tensions between the PSF and Puntland's administration, particularly with President Said Abdullahi Deni.

In a statement released on Wednesay, the PSF condemned the transformation of Bosaso Airport into a military base, accusing the Puntland administration of usurping the airport from civilian control.

The statement alleges that the airport has been repurposed for military use, including barring injured PSF personnel from accessing medical evacuation and preventing their officers from departing the premises.

"The Bosaso Airport is no longer under civilian jurisdiction," the PSF's statement read in part.

"We will take necessary military actions to rectify this situation. We urge the public to avoid the area to prevent any harm."

The PSF has further ordered airlines to suspend all flights to and from Bosaso Airport until it is returned to civilian management.

"We also warn airlines to cease operations at the airport until it is restored to its rightful civilian status," the statement added.

The Puntland Security Force, known for its specialized training and its role in maintaining regional stability, has found itself at odds with the Puntland administration in recent months. The PSF's current actions stem from a broader conflict involving the administration's control over key infrastructure and resources in the region.

President Said Abdullahi Deni, who has been in office since 2019, has faced criticism from various factions within Puntland. His administration's efforts to reduce control over security forces and military assets have led to friction with the PSF, which perceives these actions as encroachments on its operational independence and effectiveness.