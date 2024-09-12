Uganda: Busoga Set for 10th Kyabazinga Coronation Anniversary

The stage is set for the 10th coronation anniversary of the Kyabazinga of Busoga, Wilberforce Gabula Nadiope IV, slated for this Friday, September 13, 2024.

According to Richard Mafumo, the chairperson of the organizing committee, the event will take place at Bukungu Landing Site in Budiope County, Buyende District.

"We are ready to host a memorable celebration," Mafumo said.

"The Kyabazinga's subjects have been eagerly awaiting this milestone, and we're excited to make it special."

The anniversary festivities have already begun with a free health camp, where hundreds of Kyabazinga's subjects are receiving medical check-ups, treatment, and medication.

"This health camp is a token of appreciation from the Kyabazinga to his people," Mafumo noted.

This year's anniversary holds extra significance as it marks the first public appearance of the Kyabazinga with his wife, the Inhebantu, following their November 2023 wedding.

"Hundreds of our subjects are eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of the Inhebantu, as the royal wedding was limited to 2000 guests," Mafumo revealed.

The celebration will feature a boat cruise competition at the landing site, followed by proceedings at Bukungu Primary School.

"We have lined up exciting activities to showcase Busoga's rich culture," Mafumo said.

Dignitaries expected to attend include high-ranking government officials, traditional leaders, and prominent figures from across the region.

"The Kyabazinga is grateful for the support and looks forward to sharing this special moment with his people," Mafumo concluded.