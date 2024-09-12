Uganda: Museveni to Attend 5th Private Sector CEO Retreat in Kampala

President Museveni is set to attend the 5th bi-annual Private Sector CEO retreat, which is scheduled to be held starting today, September 12 to 14 at at the Kampala Serena Hotel .

The retreat has been moved from the Gulu Logistic Hub in Gulu City to Kampala.

The retreat, which the Office of the Prime Minister is organising in collaboration with the Presidential CEO Forum (PCF) Secretariat aims to promote private sector involvement in advocating for appropriate legislation, practices, and policies that eliminate bottlenecks to economic development.

According to organisers, this edition will focus on Northern Uganda and bring together leading CEOs from across Uganda, policymakers, and key figures from various sectors to expedite the region's transformation into a cornerstone of Uganda's economic landscape.

It will be held under the theme: 'Battle to green field: Transforming Northern Uganda into a commercialised production and logistical hub for export.'

In attendance will be ministers, departments and agencies, Members of

Parliament from Northern Uganda, farmers, and the business community, representatives from the sub-regions of West Nile, Acholi, Lango, and Karamoja as well as selected government agencies.

The retreat will feature exhibitions from farmers and other players in Northern Uganda's agricultural value chain as well as a series of panel discussions delving into topics such as commercial agriculture; agro-industrialization and/or mechanisation; value chain and cross-border trade; opportunities to alleviate poverty through value addition; biotech agriculture solutions for farming and transport and logistics with submissions from leading experts in the respective fields.

The guests and participants will also be treated to a dinner hosted by Rwot David Onen Acana II - the Acholi Paramount Chief.