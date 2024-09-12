Uganda: Col Nakalema Asks Student Leaders to Use Innovations to Solve Problems

The State House Investors Protection Unit (SHIPU) Head, Col. Edith Nakalema has met a group of youth and student leaders.

The meeting that took place at the unit's offices in Kampala, mainly centred around career guidance to students through technological innovations and how they can use these innovations to solve the problems of society.

The leaders in attendance included, Mr. Johnson Obbo Emmanuel, the nationwide dialogue committee coordinator, Mr. Abias Musiime from Makerere University, Simon Nuwahereza Desire- Makerere University, Christopher Wasswa, Speaker of Uganda National Students Association (UNSA), Francis Olot, President-UNSA, Moses Amanya , the Guild President MUBS, Rodney Adroni, the Guild Prime Minister Makerere University and . Jacob Eyeru-Chairperson National Youth Council.

In the engagement, the student and youth leaders informed Col. Nakalema that they have developed various innovations such as one that offers career guidance to students.

The SHIPU head was amazed to learn that these youth and student leaders are holding the world in their hands when it comes to technology and innovation.

"So, you can determine yourselves on your phones and know who you are versus what you are doing or what people see in you?" she inquired.

"Thank you for this big lesson to me, I didn't know that you have advanced that far to the extent of determining yourselves on who you are and what you can do better based on your passion and competence."

Col. Nakalema further emphasised that the youth should use these innovations to upgrade to a level where they are able to solve the problems of society such as unemployment.

"Each of you is unique from one another so If each one of you can develop your competencies and balance of passion and use them to deal with the society's needs, the world would be much better. I'm already blessed to have you. I hadn't known that all those apps exist," she noted.

Col. Nakalema also briefed the youth about SHIPU's Electronic Investors Protection Portal, an application that safeguards investment processes in the country.

"When I was given this task of protecting investors, I came with a view of having an IT system where investors came to do due diligence when it comes to the right person to approach and protect the investors from being defrauded. This system eliminates human interaction that would

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

facilitate fraud, quickens investment processes without middlemen. This system was developed by your fellow young colleagues," she noted.

"I'm very happy to know that these leaders have already developed apps that inform them who they are based on passion and competence. But in all you are doing, always seek God first because when you do so much and feel like yes I Know where we are going, you may give yourself

overconfidence. You should keep going down your knees and ask God if you are still under His will, never ever go on your way and forget about God."

Col. Nakalema also implored the youth and student leaders to create wealth.

"My job now is to ensure wealth creation in the country. And I'm very happy that you are already transformative and have started creating wealth; you have already created wealth through innovations," she said.

She also reiterated her call to the youth to join the fight against corruption.

"Every person in this country is lamenting about corruption and all of you are tired of lamenting. I take this opportunity to inform you that corruption can be better fought by organising ourselves better to be productive."

Joshua Asiimwe informed Col. Nakalema that they came up with innovations that are in line with the new competence-based curriculum which doesn't focus on grades rather on what learners can solve and through their passion as well as dealing with what the society needs.

The leaders also thanked Col. Nakalema for always lending them a listening ear and engaging them on various issues of development.