Tunis — President Kaïs Saied stressed the "sacred duty of preserving the unity of the Tunisian state", stressing that the inclusion of Article 4 in the Constitution, which states that Tunisia is a unified state and that no law may undermine this unity, was not by chance.

In a speech on Wednesday at the swearing-in ceremony of the new governors, the president stressed that when the office of governor was created, Tunisia was divided into 14 territorial regions. Later, new governorates were added, bringing the total to 24.

Saied noted that, following a decree issued on June 212, 1956, the titles of officials were changed from "workers", "kahias" and "sheikhs" to "governors", "chief delegates", "delegates" and "omdas".

He noted that as titles and territorial divisions evolved, numerous laws were enacted, some of which were necessary and driven by developments, while others had ulterior motives that contradicted their outward appearance.

While stressing the importance of maintaining the unity of the state, Saied warned of looming threats, saying that there were plans to create entities similar to provinces with the aim of dismantling the state from within.

"These entities would appear attractive at first glance, but would ultimately target the unity and survival of the state under the guise of local self-government."

He recalled an incident where an individual erected a stone fence at an entrance to prevent anyone from entering the area, all in the name of local self-governance.

He also cited instances where some officials acted as if they were outside the framework of the unified state, posing a serious threat to its integrity.

On another note, Saied stressed that each governor must listen to the concerns of citizens and work tirelessly to address their issues, abandoning pre-prepared responses that merely maintain the status quo.

He reiterated that strict neutrality is a fundamental principle in the management of public services. "Any civil servant serves only the Tunisian state, which represents all Tunisians. The state belongs to both Tunisian men and women".

President Saied also placed emphasis on the duty of reservation, saying that all civil servants must avoid actions that compromise the dignity of their position, both in their professional and private lives. They are obliged to respect and uphold the authority of the state, and to set an example both inside and outside their offices.

The President stressed the need for local and regional officials to work in harmony under the leadership of the Governor, noting that recent incidents of disunity were totally unacceptable and must not continue.

He pointed out that there would be no tolerance in the future for any statements or actions that undermine the unity of the State or the cohesion of its institutions.

The Head of State also condemned instances of officials criticising governors or colleagues or leaking confidential documents, stressing that such behaviour would not be tolerated. "This principle applies to all state officials, not just those at local or regional levels."