Zimbabwe: Urban Cash Transfers for 1,7 Million People to Start

Mukudzei Chingwere — Communities are helping identify food-insecure people who should benefit from the Government's food deficit mitigation strategy and urban cash transfer programme.

The selection criteria, revealed after yesterday's Cabinet meeting, are part of efforts to ensure that needy people do not face starvation.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said Cabinet received and noted the report on the food deficit mitigation strategy, urban cash transfer programme and movement of grain presented by the Minister of Public Service Labour and Social Welfare July Moyo.

"The second phase of the grain distribution blitz has now gained momentum as food insecure people continue to receive their three-months' supply of grain," said Dr Muswere.

"To date, a total of 31 889,85 tonnes of grain have been distributed and schools have commenced collection of supplies for the emergency school feeding programme. A total of 139 854,94 tonnes of grain is expected to be distributed during the months August to October.

"Regarding the urban programme of cash for cereal, beneficiary registration as well as data cleaning and validation is underway across all the urban domains," said Minister Muswere.

Mobile network operator, NetOne had been contracted as the mobile service to channel Government payments to urban beneficiaries under the programme and payments were expected to start by the end of this week.

Minister Moyo said over six million people had so far benefited from the programme and he explained the selection criteria used for beneficiaries.

"The selection process was undertaken by all our village heads and the village heads are approximately 35 000 and we used their selection methods, validated by our own people, but we did not want to leave anyone behind," said Minister Moyo.

"The cash transfers are starting this week and our target is 1,7 million Zimbabweans in the urban areas and we are finalising the selection process which again is community based.

"But of course there has been a scientific analysis as to who in each urban area, what percentage do we give to those who are vulnerable and those percentages are what guide the selection process," said Minister Moyo.

Dr Muswere said Cabinet received and noted reports on progress made in the implementation of priority projects for the second 100-day cycle of this year, presented by the Minister of Energy and Power Development Edgar Moyo and that of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Professor Amon Murwira.

Minister Moyo said the Chitulipasi community solar project in Beitbridge District was 95 percent complete while the Mtshabi grid project in Nkayi District and the Matsetsa project in Buhera District were both 99 percent complete.

The Dete community solar project in Hurungwe district was 90 percent complete while the Great Zimbabwe hydro power station was 90 percent complete

Minister Murwira said construction of the Midlands State University's Kwekwe Law School was 79 percent complete while the construction of the Bindura University of Science Education and the National Biotechnology- Muzarabani Masawu value addition plant was 68 complete.

He said construction of the Lupane State University's Bingwa Wildlife Eco-Tourism Innovation and Industrial Park was 88 percent complete.

The Great Zimbabwe University- Chivi Centre for dryland agriculture was 56 percent complete with the Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences' wildlife fencing project for the agro-innovation and industrial park was now 60 percent complete.

At least 100 people were trained under the integrated skills expansion outreach programme.