Zimbabwe: Govt Prioritises Universal Health Scheme

Blessings Chidakwa — Government is working towards a comprehensive universal health scheme, accessible to all citizens, Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister July Moyo said in Harare yesterday.

He emphasised that innovative strategies and collaborative efforts are being made to ensure a safe and adequate water supply, prioritising citizens' well-being and fostering national development.

In a significant step, representatives from organised labour, business, and Government convened for a crucial Tripartite Negotiating Forum (TNF) meeting, chaired Minister Moyo.

Minister Moyo said the high-powered meeting deliberated on critical issues including development of a universal health scheme and water resource management.

"Discussions focused on establishing a comprehensive healthcare system that is accessible to all citizens, aiming to improve national health metrics and social well-being. Given the increasing concerns on water availability and sustainability, the dialogue emphasised innovative strategies and collaborative efforts to ensure safe and adequate water supply for both urban and rural communities," he said.

Minister Moyo said they also deliberated on the need to improve key infrastructure and export development.