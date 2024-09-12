Zimbabwe: Dorcas Humbled By Honorary Doctorate Degree

There is a joke on social media that gospel diva Dorcas Moyo has struck a deal with bus operators plying the Harare - Mutare route to play her music repeatedly.

Bus drivers are also said to have endorsed Dorcas' music as a prayer to avoid road carnage.

This stems from the consistent musician's popularity which has also made her a household name.

All these jokes are a result of her popularity and the impact her music has made in changing people's lives.

Blessed with a voice that joyously cries to the clouds, energetic performances, and powerful social commentary, her music is undoubtedly therapeutic.

So powerful are her compositions that those in despair, downtrodden, and bereaved find sanctuary in the deep lyrics.

Precisely, Dorcas has continued to touch the hearts of many, both locally and overseas.

For her calling, the Mutare-based diva has been conferred with a Doctorate in Humanity, courtesy of the Trinity Bible University from the United States.

In an interview with The Herald Arts, Dorcas could not hide her elation.

"As a gospel musician, I am humbled by this conferment from a reputable university in the US.

"As a minister of the word of God through gospel music, this means that I am singing music with substance. Members of my church congratulated me and they are now organising a party for me for this conferment," she said.

The 2023 NAMA winner (Outstanding Female Musician), who has been a recording artiste for 18 years, believes in consistency.

"This honour is a victory to Zimbabwean gospel musicians and all those who are impacting lives.

"In my case, I enjoy it when people on the streets are calling my name in appreciation of my music.

"I enjoy it when young children are also making powerful testimonies about my music and that gives me strength."

Dorcas, who has become a regular performer at national events, has been grooming other stars.

"I have realised that I can only be respected if I nurture musicians from Mutare before I go national.

"To date, I have been working with Caroline Chidzikwe, Pastor Ellen Anderson, Vimbai Dimba, and Yvonne Kurwaisimbi. It is also my desire to ensure that I empower these girls musically."

Dorcas, who took many by surprise after collaborating with Alick Macheso on the song "Mhanza Haisekwi," reckons she was going out of her way to impact lives.

"I don't have problem working with secular musicians as long as we are giving people music with an impact.

"I am also working on another collaboration with Progress Chipfumo called 'Rudo Rune Moyo' coming before year-end."

Following her impact and influence, Dorcas has a series of regional and international show lined-ups.

"I have a busy schedule, with a series of shows from September 27-29 in Chimoio, Mozambique.

"I will be travelling to Nigeria for the CLIMA Africa Awards (October 5), then head to the UK on October 12. It has been an amazing year for me."

She, however, conceded she was a victim of social media bullying.

"My ascendancy has attracted criticism with some people claiming that I make noise. I have also been trolled on social media on many occasions but haters have made me strong.

"There are some who have been questioning my credibility for this doctorate but I won't entertain them anyway."

According to our sister paper The Manica Post, Dorcas was born in Goromonzi, being the third born in a family of six.

She started singing at the age of six when she was then the youngest member of the praise and worship team at her church.

She recorded her first single, "Ndokusheedzai Jesu" in 2006 before releasing "Ndinokutungamirira" in 2008.

She took a sabbatical before releasing a single, "Zvininipise"' which features local gospel artiste, Blessing Shumba.

She also released another single, "Wakabuda Sei" which features Admire Nago of the "Wandigadza" hit.