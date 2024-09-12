Zimbabwe: Fertiliser Firm Ready for the Summer Cropping Season

Herald Reporter

Fertiliser producers have assured farmers of adequate supplies for the summer cropping season as they seek to increase local production and minimise imports, Superfert general manager Mr Sean Durrad has said.

Speaking after a tour of Superfert fertiliser company in Bindura yesterday, Mr Durrad said they are now ready to produce enough fertilisers for the Presidential Input Support Scheme and other programmes for the summer cropping season.

Superfert has capacity to produce 1 500 tonnes of fertiliser per day if they get financial support.

"We are fully prepared to deliver for the PIP (Presidential Inputs) programme and others. We have 45 000 tonnes of raw materials that are here at the Bindura facility waiting to be distributed. On top of that, we have products that are at the port, Beira in Mozambique. Our ability to produce 1 500 tonnes needs support from our friends in the ministry.

"We are fully aware that following the drought there is huge emphasis on getting products to GMB and in farms where they are needed so that our food security is secured in the long-term."

Mr Durrad said they were ready to support the Government to achieve food security.

The company plans to use local products to support the local community and reduce importation of raw materials.

Presently, they are producing 900 tonnes of fertiliser per day, adding that they need support in order to ensure food security.

Mr Durrad said they were looking into ways of producing fertilisers that will help the situation in cases of low rainfall.

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Permanent Secretary, Professor Obert Jiri, said he was impressed by Superfert's preparedness for the summer season. He added that the Government will assist them in order to maximise daily output.

Superfert has so far moved 15 000 tonnes to Grain Marketing Board (GMB) depots.

"We are targeting two million hectares of cereals. We are excited that we are geared up, we are ready and we just wait for the rains as we prepare for the summer season," he said.

"On Pfumvudza, we are looking at 150 000 tonnes of compound D, 150 000 tonnes of top dressing fertilisers and 30 000 tonnes of cotton blend. So the Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (ARDA) also has 40 000ha that needs support from this supplier's needs.

"We have enough in the country to support the entire programme," he said.

Prof Jiri also indicated that local production will lower prices of fertilisers in the country.

"When the Russian-Ukraine war started, fertiliser prices shot to US$1 600 per tonne, but now we are looking at US$600 per tonne; so there has been massive reduction of prices of fertiliser, not because they are supplying from the Middle East, but also strategies such as local production are critical."

Distribution of Pfumvudza inputs to farmers is expected to start next.