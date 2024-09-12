Zimbabwe: Selmor, Daisy Mtukudzi Tiff Breaks Internet

Could legendary musician and late national hero Oliver "Tuku" Mtukudzi be turning in his grave with anger and disgust, as family infighting rears its ugly face ahead of a festival slated for him?

Selmor Mtukudzi's tiff with her step-mother, Daisy, has broken the internet following her omission from the line-up of artists billed to perform at the inaugural Oliver Mtukudzi International Festival of Arts (OMIFA) on September 21 and 22 at Pakare Paye Arts Centre in Norton.

The two-day festival will be held in memory of the late crooner, who died on January 23, 2019. He was 66.

Selmor is not new to family controversy. She once had a tiff with her father, which spilled into the media, until Tuku closed the issue with the famous statement; "Unoda kunditoganisa nemwana wandakabereka? (Do you want to sit me down with my own child?"

But after Tuku's death, Selmor was the major beneficiary of the music which she now plays freely at her shows.

Five years after his death, Tuku Music, which runs the legend's affairs, has decided to hold an international festival in his honour.

However, Selmor has been left from the cast, due to allegations and counter allegations of misinformation, disinformation, omission and commission, sparking mixed reactions.

Social media commentators, politicians, artistes and seasoned journalists, have been sucked in, others condemning Tuku Music and others supporting it.

Daisy Mtukudzi

Tuku's widow, Daisy was not spared either.

Selmor told The Herald that she was not contacted about the event, while Daisy claimed the step-daughter did not pick up calls from organisers.

Some top influencers have urged fans to boycott the festival in solidarity with Selmor, while others have advised the feuding parties to find each other, 10 days before the festival.

Outspoken women's rights defender, social commentator and politician, Linda Masarira, urged Daisy to unite the family.

"One of the virtues of a woman, mother, and grandmother is the ability to unite, nurture, and love. The way you have treated Selmor since the death of her father is despicable and shameful.

"I am calling you out to order today as a women's rights advocate, who believes in women being there for other women, women being their sisters' keeper and women being able to unite families and restore the family unit, which is under threat," she said while responding to the 2011 video posted by Selmor singing along her father.

"You found these children already there, and you took so much away from them. In the spirit of unity, love, and Ubuntu, I implore you, Gogo Daisy, to have a human heart and cover yourself with motherly love, swallow your pride, and reunite the Mtukudzi family.

"Together, you can accomplish more. Consider reconciliation, it will give you peace of mind, and you will leave a better legacy for yourself."

Media and social commentator, Monica Zodzwa Cheru, begged to differ with most people seething at Daisy.

"Once again I find myself going against the grain on this one. I feel absolutely no outrage for Selmor on this issue.

"She has benefited greatly from her father's demise. Remember the (Range) Rover she got? And her shows are mostly driven by her doing covers of her father's songs, so practically she has been holding memorial shows since he died," she said, urging Selmor to hold her own memorial if she wishes.

Former Sunday Mail Entertainment Editor, Garikai Mazara, who has been labelled an enemy of the Tuku family, shared his thoughts.

"For the better part of my journalism career, I have reported on Oliver Mtukudzi and/or his family. Many-a-time I have been accused of holding ulterior motives, at times accused of being a hater, and other times of being extra critical of our superstars - that I see no good in what our stars do.

"Whatever, what has kept my soul going is that none of my stories have been proved false. In fact, there are actually some published books based on what I dug up around Mtukudzi," said Mazara on his social media handle.

His post seems to suggest that there was more to the snub.

"When we thought she was just playing inheritance games; it turns out she wants even more than that. She wants to erase Mtukudzi's children from our collective memory!

"If it were not for the hullabaloo that arose from social media, Selmor was not even going to take part in the forthcoming Oliver Mtukudzi International Festival. The late invite aside, is she going to give it her all knowing that she is going to a party where she is not wanted?"

Mazara urged men to fix inheritance issues while they are still alive.

"I am worried about the many living Oliver Mtukudzis in our midst. What are we doing about our inheritances and the well-being of our children long after we are gone?

"Are we leaving enough cover for them? And that dance should start whilst we are alive, and these situations should be handled and solved whilst we are alive.

"Zvekuzoti vana vanokumbira or kukumbirirwa nenyika kusvika pamba pako should be an outright no. Rinenge ratove drama last number."

Memory Mavima gave another dimension.

"Mukadzi wababa ndimai. When all has been said and done, Selmor must behave like a child and give Daisy her space as the surviving spouse. We must use appropriate registers and those will give us the exact way we should behave against each other. Daisy is not Tuku's girlfriend. She is a wife, an official wife and Selmor is a child.

"We all know that in the final analysis, Tuku, loved and stood by Daisy to the end and Selmor had running battles with her father, whom she now pretends to love so much in his death. Some of us don't forget easily.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Music By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Going forward, Selmor should concentrate on her musical career and developing where she was married.

"Daisy is the surviving spouse. She cannot bow before Selmor. NO!"

H-Metro Editor Robson Sharuko described Selmor as a key member of the Tuku family.

"She is his walking shadow, the part of him which remains alive even in the shadow of his death.

"She can't be turned into a nobody and she can't be cut from her Tuku connection. She didn't choose to be a Mtukudzi.

"Fate turned her into one and, even in death, she will still be a Mtukudzi," he said in his post.

South African-based Afro-fusion musician, Kendyman Kobiri, who was inspired by the late Tuku, expressed his shock at Selmor's exclusion.

"Munhu akanga aronga this event aida kuedza kudii, kunyepera kukanganwa kuti Selmor Mtukudzi is still alive?

United Kingdom-based sports journalist Chipo Sabeta, said: "Am I toxic kufurira shamwari dzangu Selmor Mtukudzi naTendai Manatsa kuti 'don't go where you are not wanted'.

"Seeing 'strangers' feasting and benefiting from her father's legacy must be painful to take for Selmor!

"Lastly, who is the manager of Tuku Music?"

Music copyright defender and composer, Fredy Nyakudana was equally shocked by Selmor's exclusion.

"I can feel the pain myself, sure kusudurutswa panhaka ya Baba vako.

"Mamwe ma differences haadi hawo kusvika pakudayi."