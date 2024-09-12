Zimbabwe: 'President's China Visit a Major Success'

President Mnangagwa's State visit to China where he also attended the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (Focac), was a major success following the signing of 17 Legal Instruments of Cooperation that included 14 memorandums of understanding (MoU) and three Letters of Exchange.

Further, the Chinese leadership undertook to broaden and deepen collaboration with Zimbabwe across sectors such as investment, trade, infrastructure development, mineral extraction, renewable energy and digital economy growth.

Speaking at yesterday's post-Cabinet briefing, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said Cabinet received and noted a report on President Mnangagwa's recent State visit to China and attendance of the Focac Summit held in Beijing.

The report was presented by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister, Ambassador Frederick Shava.

The President's State visit ran from August 28 to September 3, at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart, President Xi Jinping.

It was followed by the FOCAC Summit, which ran from September 4 to 6 in Beijing.

During the visit to China, the President had the opportunity to visit his former college, the Nanjing Army Command College and held a meeting with the Secretary of the Jiangsu Communist Party of China, Zin Changxing.

President Mnangagwa concluded the State visit in Beijing by holding bilateral meetings with President Xi, the Chinese Premier Lin Qiang, and had further engagements with Chinese investors.

Said Dr Muswere: "The nation is also informed that on 5 September 2024, His Excellency the President attended the opening ceremony of theFOCAC Summit and delivered a speech that focused on how China and Africa could nurture and strengthen relations.

"The President also attended the high-level meeting on State Government and made a presentation in which he outlined his vision of an independent development path for Africa and the Global South, without undue foreign influence, and called for the removal of sanctions on Zimbabwe."

On September 6, the President attended the 8th Conference of Chinese and African Entrepreneurs, at which he delivered a speech marketing the country's vast business opportunities.

"Key outcomes of the Focac Summit included the adoption of a Declaration focusing on jointly building a high-level China-Africa community with a shared future; fostering synergies for high-quality belt and road cooperation and the goals of the African Union Agenda 2063 and the United Nations' 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and building a strategic framework for joint action for deepening dialogue among cultures and civilisations.

"The Heads of State also adopted the Beijing Action Plan 2025 to 2027 which focuses on 10 partnership actions," said Dr Muswere.