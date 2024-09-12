Zimbabwe: Harare's Real Estate Set for Transformation

Harare's real estate industry is set for a marked transformation from the ongoing development of the Highland Park Precinct, a mixed-use project that promises to bring together retail, residential, and commercial spaces in an integrated and modern environment.

Terrace Africa, the property developer driving the project, broke ground on the precinct in 2020, starting with the Highland Park Shopping Centre as the first phase of a broader master plan.

The ambitious project, strategically located just seven kilometres northeast of the Harare Central Business District (CBD), is poised to become a hub of modern urban living.

"Design Quarter will be the first building in the precinct with the first tenants being a new Puma Zimbabwe headquarters and a Zimoco showroom," said a source close to the developments.

This new design quarter is expected to house over 20 lifestyle and home improvement stores, cementing the precinct's status as a key destination for design and décor enthusiasts.

The vision for the Highland Park Precinct extends beyond just retail.

Spanning the area between Hurworth and Pevensey Roads, the precinct will feature multi-storey office buildings, medical suites,residential apartment complexes, and a hotel complete with conferencing facilities.

A key element of the development is its focus on sustainability, incorporating the latest green building standards and smart technologies to ensure security and long-term viability.

Inspiration for the Highland Park Precinct has been drawn from internationally recognised examples such as Melrose Arch in South Africa and Canary Wharf in the United Kingdom.

These iconic developments have blended commercial, residential, and recreational spaces to create vibrant, sustainable communities, a model that Terrace Africa aims to replicate in Harare.

According to the developers, the precinct will lay the foundation for prospective building owners and tenants seeking to project a modern image while benefiting from the convenience and lifestyle offerings of a well-managed, secure community.

"The essence of the precinct is to attract aspirational future thinking professionals such that the balance between work and play is blurred into a highly attractive and productive lifestyle alternative," Terrace Africa commented.

Already, the project has attracted significant interest from both local and international brands eager to establish a presence within the node.

"This interest reflects the growing demand for high-quality, mixed-use spaces in Harare, particularly as businesses and residents seek environments that support both work and leisure.

One of the stand-out features of the precinct will be an international hotel equipped with modern conveniences designed to attract foreign investment.

With a 700+ seater conference facility, the hotel aims to become a key destination for business travellers and event organisers.

The precinct will also include an open-air piazza, restaurants, family zones and a modern gym and wellness centre, providing residents and visitors with a holistic urban experience.

Over 350 apartments will form part of the residential offering, allowing residents to enjoy truly integrated city living.

This blend of living, working, and recreational spaces is designed to cater to the evolving needs of Harare's urban population.

"The Highland Park Precinct is more than just a development project, it is a vision for the future of Harare.

It will be a place where people can live, work, play, and connect in a modern and vibrant environment," added Terrace Africa.

With its emphasis on modernity, sustainability, and lifestyle integration, the Highland Park Precinct is set to become a landmark development, not just for Harare, but for Zimbabwe as a whole.