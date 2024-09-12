Zimbabwe: Govt Courts China for NSS Upgrade

Government has decried the failure of the National Sports Stadium (NSS) to host international matches and President Mnangagwa's delegation opened negotiations with the Chinese for its rehabilitation during his visit to China last week.

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Fredrick Shava revealed the plans to engage the Chinese after yesterday's Cabinet meeting.

The failure to meet international standards by the National Stadium has resulted in the Warriors and the country's representatives in the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup, Ngezi Platinum Stars and Dynamos also having to play their home matches in other countries.

However, the Warriors prefer to use the giant facility, where they have recorded some of their best wins and good memories.

With both Rufaro in Harare and Barbourfields in Bulawayo also not certified fit to hold international matches, it has meant that all of Zimbabwe's teams playing in the CAF competitions had to seek alternative venues.

Both Rufaro and Barbourfields have been condemned with CAF recommending a reconstruction of the facilities. It is only the National Stadium that can be refurbished to meet the continental soccer body's requirements.

This, however, might be a thing of the past soon, after President Mnangagwa's delegation in China started the groundwork to have the NSS fixed by the Chinese.

Speaking after yesterday's Cabinet meeting Minister Shava said Zimbabwe entered into several agreements with the Chinese and one of them was on the rehabilitation of the NSS. "Another one of interest is the rehabilitation of the National Sports Stadium," said Minister Shava.

"You all know the state of the National Sports Stadium and how it has been unable to accommodate or host certain matches.

"So, we are going to be looking at its rehabilitation and we will be working with the Chinese in this regard," said Minister Shava. Under the Second Republic, Sports development is a key development agent as the Government looks at pulling all stops to promote youths and their respective areas of excellence.