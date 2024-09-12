Malawi: DWF Malawi Request for Proposal - Complex Report Analysis Short-Term Expert

analysis

Democracy Works Foundation (DWF) is a southern African non-profit organisation focused on democracy development in the region. With headquarters in South Africa, DWF works through its country offices to provide tools to develop resilient democracies. As an independent foundation, we build and promote inclusive, equitable and sustainable consensus democracies. We do so by providing tools, platforms and content to strengthen democrats, democratic culture and democracy institutions. DWF works on the supply and demand side of democracy. We operate across several Programmatic areas.

Democracy Works Foundation (DWF), under the USAID-funded Parliamentary Support Program being implemented by a Consortium led by Democracy International, is seeking to engage a consultant to undertake an individual comprehensive analysis of complex Agency Reports, as submitted by Oversight Institutions to Parliament.

To learn more about this consultancy opportunity, please see the detailed Terms of Reference: Short-Term Expert. The assignment is expected to be completed within a period of ten (10) days from the date of commencement.

Qualifications:

Expertise in Legal, Good Governance and Human Rights Issues: Advanced knowledge experience in legal, good governance, and human rights issues in Malawi.

Experience in Technical and Practical Parliamentary Support to the Parliament of Malawi and its structures: Proven experience in supporting Parliamentary Committees and enhancing legislative oversight in the Parliament of Malawi.

Analytical Skills: Strong analytical skills with the ability to synthesize complex information and provide clear, actionable recommendations.

Communication and Facilitation Skills: Excellent written and verbal communication skills, with experience in facilitating, and presenting findings and insights to diverse audiences.

Understanding of Malawian Context: In-depth understanding of the Malawian socio-political, economic, and legal context, particularly related to human rights, good governance, and public accountability.

Application Process:

Interested candidates are invited to submit their expressions of interest, including a technical proposal outlining their approach to the assignment, relevant qualifications and experience, and a financial proposal.

Applications should be addressed to: The Regional Director, Democracy Works Foundation (DWF), Parliamentary Support Program, P.O. Box 30691, capital City, Lilongwe 3, Malawi; and by email to: recruitment@democracyworksfoundation.org, by close of business, Friday 20 September 2024.

If you have not heard from us within two (2) weeks after the closing date, please consider your application unsuccessful.

CONSENT TO PROCESS YOUR INFORMATION:

By sending us your application, Curriculum Vitae, academic records, qualifications, or any other personal information as defined by the Protection of Personal Information Act, 2013 (POPIA):

you have disclosed up to date and accurate records; and

you agree to us keeping your records in our data base as per our Retention Policy.

Declaration:

By agreeing to the terms herein, you give Democracy Works Foundation (DWF) the authority to process your personal information. This consent will remain valid until such time as we have received instructions from you to request, subject to any applicable law and where appropriate, the correction, updating or deletion of your personal information held by us. You further acknowledge and declare that all personal information supplied to DWF is accurate, up to date, not misleading and complete in all respects.