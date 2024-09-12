South Africa: Socio-Economic Rights Institute Disheartened By Acquittal of Six Police Officers Linked to Marikana Deaths

Six men who were police officers at the time have been acquitted for their roles in the events on 13 August 2012 at Marikana that led to the deaths of five people. The families of the mine workers said the acquittals were a 'betrayal of justice'.

Listen to this article 6 min Listen to this article 6 min The Socio-Economic Rights Institute of South Africa (Seri) said it was "disheartened" by the acquittal of six former and current police officers who were allegedly involved in the deaths of three mine workers and two SAPS members at Marikana in 2012.

On Monday, the six were acquitted by the North West Division of the High Court in Mahikeng for their role in a bloody confrontation on 13 August 2012 which resulted in the deaths of mine workers Semi Jokanisi, Thembelakhe Mati and Pumzile Sokanyile, and SAPS warrant officers Tsietsi Hendrik Monene and Sello Ronnie Lepaauku.

The trial against the six began in May 2021.

Nomzamo Zondo, Seri's executive director, said: "The failure to hold accountable those responsible for these deaths is a betrayal of justice. Not only does it dishonour the families of the deceased but erodes trust in our justice system."

13 August 2012

On 13 August 2012, a week before 34 people were shot dead at the Lonmin mine in Marikana by the police, mine workers on strike marched from Lonmin's Karee shaft towards the K4 shaft in a bid to persuade others to join...