Kenya to Expand Military Cooperation With South Korea in Key Sectors - CS Tuya

12 September 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi, Kenya, Sep 12 - Kenya is set to broaden its military collaboration with South Korea on shipbuilding, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and cybersecurity, as part of efforts to foster regional peace and stability.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Seoul Defence Dialogue, Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya highlighted the deepening partnership between the two nations.

Tuya, who is in Seoul for government-to-government engagements with South Korean officials underscored the importance of this cooperation noting that South Korea's support has been instrumental in strengthening Kenya's defense sector, particularly in enhancing maritime security and peacekeeping operations.

She emphasized the vitality of this course to securing key maritime trade routes and combating shared security threats like piracy and terrorism in the Indian Ocean.

"This partnership is crucial as we work together to secure vital maritime trade routes and address shared security threats, such as piracy and terrorism in the Indian Ocean," she said.

This comes on the back of a similar arrangement following President William Ruto's state visit to the USA in May.

Under the agreement, Kenya will receive 16 US-manufactured helicopters to bolster its ability to provide regional peace with theconsignment scheduled to arrive in the country between late 2024 and summer 2025.

Likewise, the USA committed to fasttrack the expansion of the Manda Bay Airfield in coastal Kenya.

The expansion will include the construction of a 10,000-foot runway, providing the necessary infrastructure to increase operations against the terrorist group al-Shabaab.

About The Author

PHIDEL KIZITO

See author's posts

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.