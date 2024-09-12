South Africa: Tensions Between Minibus and Metered Taxi Owners Explode in Northern KZN

Amaphela taxis take on the Mondlo Taxi Association

Minibus taxi owners have agreed to negotiate with "metered" taxi owners after protests last week closed roads to Mondlo location in Abaqulusi Municipality, northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Independent taxi operators (amaphela) used burning tyres, rocks and branches to block access to Mondlo on 5 September. Learners could not get to school and workers could not get to work. Commuters travelling to Nquthu and Vryheid were also affected as they travel through Mondlo.

The protest was over Operation Shanela patrols run by provincial public transport law enforcement.

"They chase us all over the streets near our homes," said Bhekuyise Khumalo, Mondlo Door to Door taxi association chair. "We are treated like criminals, whereas we are helping the community get to their destinations."

Previously, residents depended on buses and minibus taxis and learners on special scholar transport. Then last year, when the Mondlo shopping mall opened, a group of unemployed young people saw a business opportunity and started the Door to Door taxi service.

Until then only members of the Mondlo Taxi Association, part of the SA National Taxi Council (SANTACO), operated in the area.

SANTACO taxis charge R10 inside Mondlo and R15 to bus stations in the nearest villages. The independent taxis drop people at home for an extra R10.

Chairperson of Mondlo Taxi Association, Sibusiso Zwane, said the Mondlo Taxi Association was the "father" and the Door to Door taxi association was the "child", and it had lacked respect by moving onto the Mondlo taxis' terrain.

Khumalo, however, said the community had welcomed their new service. He said they had not yet applied for permits because the application needed Mondlo Taxi Association's recommendation.

"How do we get it if they aren't willing to meet us?" he said at the time of the protest.

The associations met on Tuesday. Zwane told GroundUp that Door to Door was invited to apologise and then to apply for permits.

Ndabezinhle Sibiya, spokesperson for the KZN transport department, confirmed that Mondlo Taxi Association is involved in the approval of permits. Permits are only granted if there is space available on the route and at the taxi rank.

The process involved the municipality, the taxi association and the department.

Sibiya said after a meeting with SANTACO it had been agreed Operation Shanela would continue to enforce compliance "to ensure drivers earn a decent income and members of the public have affordable, safe and reliable transport".