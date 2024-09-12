Rwanda: APR Players Promised $3000 Each to Eliminate Pyramids

Each APR' player will receive $3000 (approximately Rwf3,600,000) if they eliminate Egyptian powerhouse Pyramids, sources have confirmed to Times Sport.

Times Sport has learned each squad player will be pocket 'good money' in bonuses which could increase if they qualify APR for the Champions League group stages.

Also read: Champions League: APR FC aiming to upset Pyramids FC

"Cash bonuses have been tables for every stage, so it is up to the team to give their all," a sources said on condition of anonymity.

Reports indicate that each player received bonuses in excess of $1,000 (approximately Rwf1,300,000) when they knocked Tanzanian side Azam FC out of the competition's first round in Kigali.

The club has not tripled the bonuses for the players should they see off Pyramids FC who are standing in their way to the group stages.

Also read: Champions League: Can APRFC end Northern African clubs hoodoo?

The Rwandan champions were last season thrashed 6-1 by the same Egyptian side across two legs and they are now aiming a revenge which could benefit players.'

APR host the first leg on Saturday, September 14 at Amahoro Stadium while the return leg match will take place on September 20 in Egypt.

There was no international break for APR players who missed out of callus to rerpresent their respective countries. Darko Novic has been putting his players through their paces as he looks to make history and become the first coach to qualify a Rwandan club to the CAF Champions League group stages.

By doing so, he would outshine Roberto Oliveiro Goncalves, commonly known as Robertinho who helped Rayon Sports reach the quarterfinals of the CAF confederation Cup during the 2017/18 season.

The Lions advanced to the round after defeating Azam FC 2-1 on aggregate.