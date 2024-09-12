Rwanda: Which Gospel Stars Will Perform At Rwanda Shima Imana?

The highly anticipated 2024 'Rwanda Shima Imana' festival, slated for September 29, at Amahoro Stadium, is returning to the stage with a big lineup of top gospel musicians in the country.

The national thanksgiving festival promises to deliver an unforgettable experience with performances from celebrated gospel stars like Israel Mbonyi, famed for his record-breaking sold-out shows both in Rwanda and beyond.

Other top performers include Aime Uwimana, Gaby Kamanzi, Christian Irimbere, Tonzi, Chryso Ndasingwa, Jehovah Jireh, and the Ambassadors Choir among others.

According to organisers, the artists lined up to lead the worships will be performing as a group rather than doing solo performances.

"Many artistes who are on the lineup will perform as a group. They have recorded a song together which is dropping soon. It's exclusively for this event," a source told The New Times.

Rwanda Shima Imana, which last took place in December 2018, will be held under the theme, "Expressing our gratitude to God for enabling Rwanda's transformation," inspired by Psalm 126:3, which reads: "The Lord has done great things for us, and we are filled with joy."

The 2024 edition will give people of Rwanda an opportunity to renew their commitment to thanking, praising, and honoring God in their lives and the nation's journey over the past 30 years.

It will also offer Christian churches and organizations an opportunity to reflect on their contributions to Rwanda's development. They will be encouraged to play an even greater role in addressing the current and future challenges facing Rwandan society.

Rwanda Shima Imana was expected to take place on September 15 before it was rescheduled to two weeks later due to what organisers termed as 'unforeseen circumstances.'