Rwanda: Dallaire Institute Meets Education Sector Players to Advance Vancouver Principles, Safe Schools Declaration in Rwanda

Ensuring the safety of children in conflict zones is essential for their development and well-being. The Children, Peace, and Security (CPS) agenda, backed by frameworks like the Vancouver Principles (VP) and Safe Schools Declaration, aims to mitigate the devastating effects of conflict on children.

An Executive Brief was held in Kigali on Friday, September 6, focusing on these frameworks and their effective implementation within the Rwanda education sector.

Also read: Dallaire Institute African Centre of Excellence celebrates the Day of the African Child in Kigali - Rwanda

Major General (Rtd) Ferdinand Safari, Director of the Dallaire Institute for Children, Peace, and Security's African Centre of Excellence, highlighted the importance of school safety, stating, "During times of violent conflict, schools often become targets for attacks or are repurposed for military use, such as barracks or weapons storage." He emphasised that "safe schools are essential for positive student, teacher, and school outcomes, creating environments where all members can thrive and support each other's learning, health, and well-being."

Major General (Ret'd) Ferdinand Safari, Director of the Dallaire Institute for Children, Peace, and Security's African Centre of Excellence, highlighted the critical importance of ensuring school safety. He remarked, "In times of violent conflict, schools frequently become targets for attacks or are used for military purposes, serving as barracks or weapons depots." He stressed that "safe schools are indispensable to fostering positive outcomes for students, teachers, and the broader school community, creating environments where all can thrive, collaborate, and support each other's learning, health, and well-being."

When asked how the Dallaire Institute identifies children at risk, Maj. Gen. (Rtd) Ferdinand Safari explained, "In a word -- research. The Dallaire Institute's work is driven by thorough research."

Also read: Dallaire Institute's symposium deliberates ways to end use of child soldiers

He continued, "We have an early warning system that informs our research and helps identify areas that are vulnerable to conflict. Based on these alerts, we propose timely interventions for conflict prevention for the sake of protecting children from the harmful effects of conflicts including the recruitment and use of children in armed conflict, the attacks on schools, and other grave violations against children."

Also read: April 12, 1994: Gen Dallaire sounds alarm, Boutros-Ghali does nothing

Schools encompass any environment where learning occurs, whether in-person, virtual, formal, or informal. This includes both physical and remote spaces, as well as the intangible elements such as norms, values, and cultural influences that shape education.

According to the Dallaire Institute, school safety is defined by five measurable characteristics: Physical Safety, Mental Health and Well-being, Instructional Practices and Environment, Interactions and Relationships, and School Connectedness.

Each of these factors plays a role in ensuring a safe and supportive learning environment.

The Hon. Prof. Robert Doya Nanima, from the African Committee of Experts on the Rights and Welfare of the Child at the African Union (AU), presented the nature and context of conflicts in Africa, the six grave violations against children, and provided participants with a foundational knowledge of the Vancouver Principles, the Safe School Declaration, and a guidance from the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child (The African Children's Charter).

Hon. Prof. Nanima emphasized that the best practices at the continental level start with countries acknowledging and addressing their unique challenges. "Children in conflict zones should be involved in decisions about their own situations. Their participation often brings to light the need to shift focus from the status quo to demobilization and rehabilitation," he explained.

"Globally, over 80 million people are forcibly displaced, including 26 million refugees, 4.2 million asylum-seekers, and 45.7 million internally displaced persons as of 2020. Despite this, education received only 2.4 per cent of total humanitarian aid.

According to the 2020 report by the Global Coalition to Protect Education from Attack, between 2015 and 2019, there were over 11,000 attacks on schools, harming more than 22,000 students and educators in at least 93 countries

In 2022 and 2023 alone, approximately 6,000 attacks on schools and incidents involving the military use of educational facilities were reported, affecting over 10,000 students and educators worldwide--an average of eight attacks per day. The 2024 'Education Under Attack' report reveals a troubling increase in assaults on educational institutions, including bombings, burning, injuries, and abductions of students and teachers. This marks a nearly 20 per cent rise in such incidents compared to the previous two years and underscores the critical need to prioritize education in crisis settings. pointed out the positive developments: "Discussions on Children and Armed Conflict (CAAC) are gaining traction among various stakeholders. Moving forward, we should focus on policy guidance, advocacy, and capacity building.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Engaging children in matters affecting them and collaborating with the African Committee of Experts on the Rights and Welfare of the Child, and the National Human Rights Institutions can significantly enhance all our collective efforts. Generating insights from these discussions and asking relevant questions--both subjective and objective--can inform and improve child protection strategies.

The Safe Schools Declaration stands as a crucial global pledge to protect schools and their communities during armed conflicts, highlighting the imperative of maintaining educational continuity in times of crisis.

Also read: End grave violations of school children in Nigeria

The recruitment and use of children in armed conflict remains a critical issue. Governments, security sector actors, communities, and children themselves must play a role in preventing such violations. Collective efforts are vital for fostering peace, ensuring security, and protecting children's right to education and to a happy life.

Looking ahead, actionable recommendations emphasize integrating these frameworks into education policies and strengthening collaboration to ensure the protection of children's rights within the educational settings in Rwanda and beyond.