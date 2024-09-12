Rwanda Is My Home, Says Miss Belgium 2024

Belgian — Rwandan model Kenza Johanna Ameloot has describe Rwanda as her home although she is visiting the country as Miss Belgium 2014.

Ameloot arrived in Rwanda on Sunday night, September 8, where she is on a homecoming visit to her roots that holds a deeper significance and an opportunity to make a lasting impact on the lives of Rwandan children.

Also read: Photos: Miss Belgium 2024 visits Rwanda

At the heart of the beauty queen's mission is her partnership with the 'Light of the World' organization, a beacon of hope improving health systems, enabling education for all, and amplifying the voices of people with disabilities.

This condition, which causes blindness, can be reversed if treated early, potentially restoring sight almost immediately after surgery.

"I am here as Miss Belgium but, for me, I am also kind of Miss Rwanda because it is also my country," she told The New Times, emphasizing her Rwandan heritage.

Ameloot's dual identity has fueled a passionate drive to contribute meaningfully to the nation of her origin. Her goal is ambitious yet inspiring as she looks forward to supporting thousands of Rwandan children to have access on eye care.

During her stay, the beauty queen oversaw eye care activities for patients seeking treatment at Muhanga Referral Centre in Eye Care in Southern Province.

"We are trying to fund thousands of baby of operations so that they can have a bright future and see because I believe that kids are the future. Rwanda is my home so I needed to find a way to help kids in Rwanda," she explained.

Ameloot's efforts underscore a growing trend of beauty pageant winners who use their platforms for philanthropic causes.

By focusing on children's health, particularly eye care, the 22-year-old is addressing a critical need that can have long-lasting positive effects on education, quality of life, and future opportunities for young Rwandans.

Born to a Rwandan mother and a Belgium father, Ameloot was crowned Miss Belgium 2024, in February after overcoming stiff competition from 32 contestants who were vying for the coveted title that serves as a gateway to Miss Universe.

She became the second beauty queen of Rwandan decent to win a major beauty pageant after Sonia Rolland, who was crowned Miss France 2000.