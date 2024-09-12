Rwanda: African Voice of Directors Introduces Professional Director Training in Rwanda

The African voice of Directors Ltd (AvD) in partnership with the UK-based Institute of Directors (IoD), has launched the well-known Chartered Director Programme in Rwanda, marking an important step in helping the country's business leaders grow professionally.

AvD is a company based in Rwanda which trains and promotes the board of directors.

The 10-day Certificate in Company Direction course, held from August 19-22 and September 2-7, is the first stage of the internationally recognised programme.

It equips directors with essential skills in governance, strategy, finance, and leadership, setting them on the path to earning the prestigious Chartered Director qualification.

During this first phase, 20 participants, many from public institutions, were trained in four core modules, the role of the director and the board, as well as leadership for directors, finance, and strategy. These modules aimed to enhance their financial literacy and strategic planning capabilities.

The IoD Certificate in Company Direction is the first stage of the Chartered Director programme and a qualification in its own right. The qualification is recognised at the Bachelor's level (SCQF) and is designed to equip directors with the knowledge required to lead effectively.

Jean-Paul Kajangwe, Managing Director of AvD, explained that when they first began, the idea of providing training for board members was largely unfamiliar in Rwanda.

"I had to spend time explaining and convincing people that board members, whether in public institutions or private companies, need proper training to understand their responsibilities and contribute effectively to the growth of their organisations.

"Boards exist to ensure institutions are well-governed and strategic, but many didn't realise the full impact they could have. It's been a journey, but we're now starting to see the value of this initiative as institutions and private are getting interested," he said.

Kajangwe, who developed the idea while living in Belgium and was certified Director effectiveness from the Belgium Institute of Directors, worked with experts from IoD to bring this initiative to Rwanda. He said that the first cohort of trainees will receive certificates, with options to advance to a diploma and eventually the Chartered Director status.

He stressed that this training is not just theoretical but has real, practical benefits for both participants and their organisations.

"Participants have told me that what they have learned has completely changed their perspective. Many said they were not aware of certain governance practices, legal responsibilities, the financial knowledge and strategy that every director must have or leadership techniques until they attended the training," he said.

He added: "We want Rwandan directors to be well-equipped with the tools they need to drive their institutions forward, to solve problems effectively, and to steer their organisations towards sustainable success."

Looking ahead, AvD plans to hold another training session in December, this time focusing on CEOs. Kajangwe noted that the programme's success sparked interest in expanding the initiative.

"There's a growing understanding now that we need to professionalise board leadership. Imagine the difference it would make if every board in Rwanda had members who were certified, well-trained, and fully aware of their roles and responsibilities. Institutions would perform better, and governance would improve at every level," he said.

Kajangwe said that certification will also increase demand for Rwandan directors internationally, noting the value of the IoD's Certificate.