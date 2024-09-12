Zimbabwe: Schools Open With Few Hiccups

Schools across the country yesterday reopened smoothly for the third term, which is particularly important for learners sitting public examinations from October.

In Harare, no major challenges were reported at public schools where classes resumed, with some parents seen paying fees.

There were a few cases of schools defying a Government directive not to turn away learners over non-payment of fees.

The Government, in January, issued a circular warning schools against turning away learners over non-payment of fees.

In the circular, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education said public school heads, instead, had to engage parents and negotiate flexible payment plans to ensure uninterrupted learning.

All was smooth sailing when The Herald visited Kudakwashe Primary School, Ruvheneko Primary School in Glen Norah, St Peter's Kubatana High School in Highfield and George Stark High School in Mbare.

At George Stark, lessons had already begun while a few were sent back home for failing to submit assignments under Continuous Assessment Learning Activities (CALA), which are vital to their public examinations results.

A few learners from St Peter's, a private school, were seen milling around Machipisa Shopping Centre and claimed to have been sent away over non-payment of fees.

Most primary schools were already conducting lessons especially for Grade Seven classes.

The director of communications and advocacy in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, Mr Taungana Ndoro said the third term had started smoothly with a few hiccups.

"The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education is pleased to announce the successful reopening of schools for the third term today.

"This term is particularly significant as it marks the ZIMSEC examination period for Grade Seven, Form Four and Form Six pupils," he said.

"We have received positive reports from schools across the country regarding their readiness and smooth resumption of classes. Teachers and school administrators have worked diligently to prepare for the return of pupils, ensuring that all necessary measures are in place to create a conducive learning environment."

The Ministry remained committed to supporting pupils during this crucial examination term.

In Masvingo Province, the picture was the same with both day scholars and boarders attending classes on the first day of the third term.

Most schools did not send children back home over non-payment of fees with headmasters saying they were giving parents this whole week to pay fees.

It was business as usual at Victoria High and Primary schools, Shakashe Primary School and Mucheke High School where teachers were conducting lessons. Boarders checked into hostels at Gokomere and Silveira High Schools on Monday ahead of schools opening yesterday.

In Marondera, most schools started classes smoothly. There was a high turnout of pupils at UMAA Institute, Cherutombo School and La Fontaine College.

UMAA Institute founder Dr Cleopas Kundiona said parents and learners were well prepared for the third term.

La Fontaine College director Mr Oswell Madya said: "As the third term commences, we are proud to announce that our students at La Fontaine College have returned from vacation fully prepared and energised for the upcoming external examinations.

"We are pleased to report that lessons have resumed smoothly with our dedicated teachers ready to guide learners through this critical period."

Beitbridge's acting district schools inspector, Mr Molao Sitoboli said all primary and secondary schools opened according to plan with no untoward incidents being reported.

There are more than 17 public secondary schools and nearly 80 public primary schools in the district which is also serviced by several private schools.

In Banket, Eureka Junior School started the term on a bad note as robbers broke into the administration block on Monday night and stole groceries and other items.

Parents, who took their children to the school yesterday, had to be served from a vehicle as the premises were sealed off for police officers to conduct investigations.

School administrator, Mr Wilson Kambanje, said despite the break-in, learners were not affected.