Zimbabwe: Mbudzi Interchange Takes Shape With Loop Road Opening

Freeman Razemba Senior Reporter — The Masvingo-Glen Norah loop road, which is part of the Mbudzi Interchange project, is now complete and is set to be opened to traffic this week.

So far, 11 of the 15 bridges needed for the Mbudzi Interchange in south Harare are complete.

The design for the Mbudzi Interchange is made up of 15 bridges, with 13 directly on the interchange, while two bridges are on Amalinda Drive and Harare Drive.

The interchange is being built at the intersection of Simon Mazorodze, Chitungwiza and High Glen roads.

The intersection was previously managed by a roundabout, but increasing traffic volumes brought congestion, especially during morning and evening peak hours.

Giving updates on the progress at Mbudzi Interchange yesterday, the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development said work was moving according to schedule.

"We are thrilled to announce that the Masvingo-Glen Norah loop road, a vital part of the Mbudzi Interchange, will open to traffic on or before 13 September 2024. This loop will improve traffic flow, connecting Harare to Beitbridge and High Glen Road, reducing congestion and travel times.

"Let's maintain good driving behaviour and reduce road carnage," the Ministry said in a statement.

The loop road also links with High Glen Road, which is the main connection for the vast south-western suburbs of Harare, home to at least a quarter of the capital's population, as well as serving the western parts of the main industrial area.

Progress is also being made on the Amalinda bridge construction which is along Amalinda Drive. The road has also been closed to traffic until September 23.

On the Manyame River bridge, construction is underway on the Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge Road project.

Recently, the Government announced the temporary closure of Harare Drive from Nemakonde Way to Kirkman Junction as more roadworks on major highways resumed countrywide.

The development came after Government engaged five contractors to resume the rehabilitation of key roads across the country as part of efforts by the Second Republic to modernise the road network and improve accessibility.

Major roads slated for rehabilitation include the Beitbridge-Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway, Bulawayo-Nkayi Road, and the Kwekwe-Lupane-Nkayi Road.

The Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway -- a critical route for tourists and commercial transporters, has deteriorated significantly, turning long drives into nightmares for motorists.

Developing sound road infrastructure is one of the critical enablers towards achieving set targets under the National Development Strategy (NDS1), the Government's economic blueprint running from 2021 to 2025.

Last week, a local company, Fossil Contracting, confirmed that it was going to redo the rehabilitation of Lorraine Drive in Harare since it has completed works on Nemakonde Way.

In a statement, Fossil Contracting head of operations, Engineer Kudakwashe Maguta, said: "This serves to notify the public and stakeholders that Fossil Contracting will commence works on Lorraine Drive from 16 September 2024 to December 2024 as contracted by the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development. Fossil Constructing apologises for the inconvenience caused during the construction of Lorraine Drive."

Meanwhile, construction of a detour is currently underway on the Marondera-Wedza road rehabilitation and upgrading the project on the section from Bonongwe to ChopChop.

Priming is also underway on the Birchenough-Murambinda Road construction project.

"The project is progressing according to schedule, with surfacing set to commence shortly. We look forward to delivering a world-class road network that supports economic growth and development," the Ministry said.

Construction works are underway on the Mutyira River Bridge and Twin River Bridge in Chimanimani District, Manicaland Province.

These critical infrastructure projects improve road safety and enhance connectivity.