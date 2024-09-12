Zimbabwe: Police Probe Assault Video

Police have launched investigations into a video circulating on social media in which a woman is seen being assaulted by three women at a borehole.

The trio accused the victim of having an affair with one of the suspects' husband.

In the video, the woman was assaulted while holding a baby.

Some of the suspects could also be seen taking videos before an unknown man intervened.

Police have since arrested some of the suspects involved in the case.

In a statement, deputy national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Blessmore Chishaka said investigations were in progress.

"The ZRP reiterates that the public must exercise self-restraint when faced with disputes or disagreements with friends, relatives or any member of society. Communities are implored to find peaceful ways of resolving differences or disputes without resorting to violence."

The incident comes after five women from Wedza assaulted a girl and posted the video on social media.

They have since been convicted and sentenced to an effective five years in jail each.

The five, who included four juveniles under the age of 18 and one aged 19, were found guilty of all four counts of aggravated indecent assault, cyberbullying, unlawful detention and assault which they committed in Wedza on July 4.

Vimbai Mike (19) and a 17-year-old, who is married and has two children, were sentenced to an effective five years in jail each for indecent assault, one year for cyberbullying for posting her video on social media, one year for unlawful detention and another one year for assault which will, however, run concurrently within the 5-year effective term.