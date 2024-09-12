Zimbabwe: Police Probe Assault Video

11 September 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Crime Reporter

Police have launched investigations into a video circulating on social media in which a woman is seen being assaulted by three women at a borehole.

The trio accused the victim of having an affair with one of the suspects' husband.

In the video, the woman was assaulted while holding a baby.

Some of the suspects could also be seen taking videos before an unknown man intervened.

Police have since arrested some of the suspects involved in the case.

In a statement, deputy national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Blessmore Chishaka said investigations were in progress.

"The ZRP reiterates that the public must exercise self-restraint when faced with disputes or disagreements with friends, relatives or any member of society. Communities are implored to find peaceful ways of resolving differences or disputes without resorting to violence."

The incident comes after five women from Wedza assaulted a girl and posted the video on social media.

They have since been convicted and sentenced to an effective five years in jail each.

The five, who included four juveniles under the age of 18 and one aged 19, were found guilty of all four counts of aggravated indecent assault, cyberbullying, unlawful detention and assault which they committed in Wedza on July 4.

Vimbai Mike (19) and a 17-year-old, who is married and has two children, were sentenced to an effective five years in jail each for indecent assault, one year for cyberbullying for posting her video on social media, one year for unlawful detention and another one year for assault which will, however, run concurrently within the 5-year effective term.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.