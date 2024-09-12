Zimbabwe: Death of Chegutu Women Probed

11 September 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Crime Reporter

Police have intensified investigations into the death of two women from Chegutu who went missing last week before their bodies were found in a bushy area at a nearby farm.

The two are Sekai Antonio (59) and Alice Zhuwao (54) and the murder occurred at Stockdale Farm in Chegutu.

They reportedly went missing on September 6, and the bodies were discovered on September 8, 2024.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

"The two victims had been reported missing on September 6, 2024 in Pfupajena, Chegutu, before their bodies were found in the bushes within Stockdale Farm. Sekai had a deep cut on the head and bruises all over her body while Alice's body was found about 100 metres away from that of Sekai with a deep cut on the head.

"The bodies of the victims were ferried to Chegutu Hospital mortuary for post-mortem," he said.

Meanwhile, police in Hwange are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of a man only identified as Usher, who is wanted in connection with a case of murder which occurred near Chipale River in Lusulu area on September 6, 2024 in which Mqondisi Sibanda (41) died.

The suspect and the victim had a fight over an unknown issue before the body of the victim was found lying lifeless with a cut on the forehead.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.