Zimbabwe: Death of Chegutu Women Probed

Police have intensified investigations into the death of two women from Chegutu who went missing last week before their bodies were found in a bushy area at a nearby farm.

The two are Sekai Antonio (59) and Alice Zhuwao (54) and the murder occurred at Stockdale Farm in Chegutu.

They reportedly went missing on September 6, and the bodies were discovered on September 8, 2024.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

"The two victims had been reported missing on September 6, 2024 in Pfupajena, Chegutu, before their bodies were found in the bushes within Stockdale Farm. Sekai had a deep cut on the head and bruises all over her body while Alice's body was found about 100 metres away from that of Sekai with a deep cut on the head.

"The bodies of the victims were ferried to Chegutu Hospital mortuary for post-mortem," he said.

Meanwhile, police in Hwange are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of a man only identified as Usher, who is wanted in connection with a case of murder which occurred near Chipale River in Lusulu area on September 6, 2024 in which Mqondisi Sibanda (41) died.

The suspect and the victim had a fight over an unknown issue before the body of the victim was found lying lifeless with a cut on the forehead.