Zimbabwe: Govt Steps Up Efforts to Save 2,8 Million Cattle

Mitigation measures to save livestock, including 2,8 million cattle, in danger of dying from the effects of drought, have been stepped up by Government.

So far this year, only 931 cattle have succumbed to starvation as the drought has reduced feed availability, herbage quality and water availability but the stress on livestock has seen some farmers resorting to panic sales to minimise losses.

Interventions by the Government include a supplementary feeding programme, water supply initiatives, increased veterinary services and capacity building through training.

Development partners are mobilising feed and water to ensure that cattle in critical areas are saved.

Speaking in Harare at a media conference on the drought mitigation programme, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Permanent Secretary Professor Obert Jiri said Government had mobilised 15 000 tonnes of silage.

A total of 197 boreholes were drilled last month as part of the continuing mesures to ensure water points for cattle, with another 317 boreholes being drilled this month in critical areas such as Zaka, Chivi, Gutu and Mberengwa.

"We have established ward mitigation command centres countrywide where we track critical wards and mobilise feed and water.

"We are in a lean period for livestock so there is a need to pay attention to our livestock. We have lost 931 cattle and we do not want these deaths anymore so we want collaborative efforts to ensure that we save our cattle.

"Development partners are also partnering us in the provision of feed and water. Let us also avoid muddy water because our livestock may get stuck," he said.

Prof Jiri said 500 tonnes of silage had been distributed to critical wards. Ccollaboration with the private sector was critical in saving livestock.There were 635 wards in which the situation was dire, necessitating scaled up mitigation efforts to stop further deterioration.

The Ministry had also rolled out a urea treatment programme to save cattle while rigs were being prioritised to ensure water was available.