Zimbabwe: Elephant Tramples Woman to Death

Conrad Mupesa — A woman from Kariba has been trampled to death by an elephant on her way home from fishing.

This incident comes barely a week after a man was killed by an elephant in the same resort town.

According to Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority spokesperson, Mr Tinashe Farawo, the elephant attacked Ms Sinai Mpofu, inflicting fatal injuries.

The now deceased was in the company of two other women when tragedy struck.

"The elephant attacked Mrs Mpofu and she fell to the ground and broke her arm. The jumbo's tusk penetrated her upper abdomen and exited through her back.

"The three were returning home from fishing when they suddenly encountered an agitated elephant that charged towards them."

Mr Farawo said ZimParks tracked down the elephant and killed it.

Last week, a 47-year-old man from the resort town, Scotch Gawa, was killed after being attacked by an elephant.