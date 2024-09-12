Zimbabwe: HR Officer Faces Theft Charges

A human resources officer with the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education for Chikomba District appeared in court last Friday facing theft charges.

Tatenda Mikishoni allegedly converted, for personal use, US$15 000 designated for the import of a car. He appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi who remanded him on US$300 bail to October 11 pending finalisation of investigations.

The State alleged that in April this year, Sakura Vuta Dewatering (Pvt) Ltd wanted to buy and import a car from BeForward Japan.

Company director Mr Phillip Vuta engaged the services of Mikishoni, who had previously assisted them in importing cars.

On April 29, Mr Vuta gave him US$10 000 in cash as deposit for a Toyota Hilux Vigo Champ double cab 2020 model. Mishikoni deposited the money into his Ecobank account.

On April 30, Mr Vuta paid a top up of US$5 797 through Sakura Vuta lawyers, Rufu and Makoni Legal Practitioners.

Mishikoni acknowledged receipt of the US$15 797 and he signed for it.

He was then supposed to have paid US$15 190 into BeForward's account as the purchase price, as per the invoice.

However, Mishikoni only deposited US$4 588 and allegedly converted the balance of US$10 602 to his personal use.

Mr Vuta lodged a complaint with the police leading to Mikishoni's arrest. Sakura Vuta Dewatering (Pvt) Ltd suffered a loss of US$15 797 and nothing was recovered.