Zimbabwe: Fair Play Award to NRSF's Army Teams - Black Rhinos Revert to Heart Stadium

While focus on Matchday 26 of the Northern Region Soccer League has been centred on the ill-fated match between Shamva Mine and MWOS, a more significant outcome of the weekend action emerged from the Commando Barracks.

The scoreline was Cranborne Bullets 1, Black Rhinos 0.

The two are sister clubs and squads are largely sourced from the same pool of players, most of whom are members of the uniformed forces.

Seventh-placed Cranborne Bullets are not in the title race but are very safe from relegation and had absolutely nothing to lose when they faced championship-chasing Rhinos, in fourth place, on Saturday.

Former NRSL leaders Black Rhinos badly needed a win as they went into the game at the back of just two wins in their last five matches.

The only way they can quickly return to the Premiership is if they win matches and the approval of Commando Barracks for their home games seemed a game-changer.

However, two games at the supposedly intimidating venue have yielded just one point out of a possible six.

Many expected a command result to come out of Commando Barracks but the opposite happened.

Cranborne Bullets beat Rhinos and in the process, they threw former coach Nesbert "Yabo" Saruchera's campaign into turmoil.

If Rhinos misses out on the NRSL title this year, that defeat by Cranborne Bullets will result in a stand-out result.

However, Saruchera told Zimpapers Sports yesterday that they are all professional teams within the Zimbabwe Defence Forces and would never try to manipulate results.

"We believe in professionalism and if we are to gain promotion into the Premier League then it has to be on merit. Yes, Cranborne Bullets are our sister club but matches are won and lost on the field of play and they were the better side on the day and won.

"There was never any thought of manipulating the result because we do not believe in qualifying through the back door," he said.

The defeat to Cranborne Bullets meant that Rhinos have collected just one point from their last three matches since August 28 against Karoi United (0-1), Shamva Mine (0-0), and Cranborne Bullets (0-1).

Saruchera's soldiers last stated victory when edging PAM FC 2-1 at the Commando Barracks on August 23 and it happens to be the last time they found the target.

Resultantly Rhinos have decided to return to the Heart Stadium's B Arena, a scene of some of their best shows this season. Rhinos have been playing a trademark passing game under Saruchera.

They host Harare City in a top-of-the-table clash this afternoon.

Saruchera believes the Commando Barracks pitch still needs attention to reach the level they have been accustomed to.

"Commando Barracks is our home venue and we are not abandoning it. It's just that at the moment the pitch is not yet at the level that we have gotten used to and that is why we are temporarily reverting to Heart Stadium where we have played our best football this season.

"Our style of play is best suited at Heart Stadium and that is where we play our normal game. So, we are back there while the pitch at Commando Barracks improves."

He expects a tough battle against the Sunshine Boys.

"It's a big game involving teams in the top four. It's not going to be easy but I don't doubt the quality that we have.

"We are going to fight for all three points and stop the current win-less run, especially now that we are back to the pitch we are used to."

Fixtures:

Today: PAM FC v Karoi United (Muriel Mine), Ngezi Under-19 v Shamva Mine (Baobab), Mwos v Cranborne Bullets (Ngoni), Black Rhinos v Harare City (Heart Stadium), Black Mambas v DZ Royal Stars (Mkushi Academy), Golden Eagles v Banket United (Ellis Robins), Agama v Trojan Stars (Pfura).

Tomorrow: Herentals Under-20 v Chinhoyi Stars (Mkushi Academy), Norton Community v Zambezi (Ngoni), Scottland v CCLEE Mhangura (Rufaro)

Latest Standings

P W D L F A Pts

MWOS* 25 16 6 3 43 13 54

Harare City 26 15 8 3 36 14 53

Scottland 26 16 5 5 32 14 53

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Sport Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Black Rhinos 26 14 8 4 30 17 50

AGAMA 26 11 12 3 31 21 45

Golden Eagles 26 10 10 6 28 17 40

Cranborne 26 10 10 6 22 18 40

Herentals U-20 26 10 9 7 31 23 39

PAM FC 26 9 8 9 20 22 35

Karoi United 26 7 10 9 18 25 31

Chinhoyi Stars 26 7 10 9 20 30 31

Shamva Mine* 25 7 9 9 18 28 30

Trojan Stars 26 6 10 10 18 25 28

Banket United 26 5 11 9 11 16 26

Norton 26 6 8 12 26 34 26

Ngezi Under-19 26 5 10 11 19 25 25

Black Mambas 26 5 9 12 19 24 24

DZ Royal Stars 26 5 6 15 14 31 21

Zambezi C&G 26 4 8 13 20 36 20

CCLEE Mhangura 26 5 3 18 13 36 18

*Match abandoned