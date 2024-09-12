Southern Africa: 'Sadc in Safe Hands Under President Mnangagwa'

Joseph Madzimure — Palestinian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Dr Tamer Almassri has said SADC is poised to benefit from President Mnangagwa's leadership qualities in the region's quest for development.

President Mnangagwa is the current SADC Chairman and will for the next year carry the hopes of the region, building peace and solidarity as well as driving the bloc's socio-economic transformation.

Ambassador Almassri said President Mnangagwa's commitment to transparency, accountability, and good governance will serve as a model for the region, reinforcing the principles that are crucial for the advancement of democracy and inclusive development that leaves no one and no place behind.

Speaking when he paid a courtesy call on Zanu PF Secretary General Dr Obert Mpofu at the party's headquarters in Harare yesterday, Ambassador Almassri congratulated President Mnangagwa for assuming the SADC chairmanship.

He commended the President's leadership qualities saying the region is in safe hands.

"We discussed with appreciation the progress that has been achieved in the last two weeks by the Government and leadership of Zimbabwe led by President Mnangagwa for leading the 44th SADC summit hosted in Harare. We are sure that the leadership of President Mnangagwa will make a difference for the prosperity of all the 16 members of the SADC organisation," said Ambassador Almassri.

He said the President's tenure as Chairman inspires hope and unity and drives prosperity for all SADC nations. The Palestinian envoy also hailed the peaceful environment that exists in Zimbabwe.

"We are happy with the peaceful environment which exists in the country and we are happy with full co-operation from the Government," he said.

Some of the issues discussed include the situation in Gaza where Israeli soldiers are killing innocent civilians in Palestine.

"We discussed several issues regarding what is going on in Palestine, the genocide that is taking place, and the suffering of our comrades, sisters and brothers. We assured them of the victory of the Palestinian people," said Dr Mpofu who was accompanied by Zanu PF Secretary for External Affairs Cde Simbarashe Mumbengegwi, Secretary for War Veterans Cde Douglas Mahiya, and party senior staff members.