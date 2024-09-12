Zimbabwe: 20 Years for Raping Step-Niece

11 September 2024
The Herald (Harare)

Year — Old man from Odzi area of Marange, about 41 kilometres West of Mutare in Manicaland Province, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping his 14-year-old step-niece.

The Mutare magistrate court convicted the man on two counts of rape and incest.

According to court records, the man took advantage of the absence of the victim's mother from home sometime in June 2024.

He called her to his room, where he raped her once and instructed her not to reveal the incident to anyone. Two weeks later, the man called the girl to his house again, where he detained her overnight and raped her again.

When the girl's mother returned and did not find her home, she looked for her and later found her hiding under the man's bed.

On being interrogated, the girl confided in her mother, leading to a police report and the man's arrest. - New Ziana.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.