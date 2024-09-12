Zimbabwe: Taekwondo Team Haul 37 Medals in SA

There was every reason to smile and celebrate for the Zimbabwe International Taekwondo Academy after they emerged from the inaugural ACE Taekwondo Championships with a-37-medal haul, over the weekend.
They laced the medal count with gold and silver.
Zvipozvashe Makanga was outstanding as she won gold medals in both sparring and patterns which earned her the Best Female Leopard award.
The team was part of 17 clubs from three nations - Mozambique, South Africa, and Zimbabwe, which saw the host winning the gold at Boskruin Community Centre in Randburg, South Africa.
Zimbabwe were represented by a strong 23-member team in the tournament.
They brought home eight gold, 15 silver, and 14 bronze medals.
International Taekwondo Academy was part of over 160 athletes who battled it out for medals in a tournament that was open to all Chang Hon Style taekwondo practitioners.
The tournament saw athletes from Leopards, Seniors and juniors' categories taking part.
Fifth Dan instructor Sabum Evan Brown, the team coach, said they are happy to have managed to attend an inter-national tournament after a long time.
"We are happy that we managed to take part in the inaugural ACE tournament after several years and winning 37 medals. We were outstanding in both sparring and patterns.
"Most of our athletes managed to win and it was Makanga who was outstanding after she won the Best Female Leopard Award.
"I am pleased to say that the bulk of the team were ladies as we always advocate for the independence of a girl child. Taekwondo knows no gender, at our club girls train together with their male counterparts and they are doing very well. Just to have a girl child getting one of the best awards is just a motivator.
"We had four parents who joined the team to support the kids, after their first session they wanted to quit but, their children would not allow that to happen, so they pushed, and guess what, they also brought back medals," said Brown.
Results:
Leopards:
Zvipozvashe Makanga- gold in both sparring and patterns (She won an award for Best Female Leopard)
Zvinashe Makanga- gold both sparring and pattern
Jordan Brown - gold for sparring and silver for patterns
Maluwa Ngwira - silver sparring and silver patterns
Peyton Semu- bronze patterns and silver sparring
Amika Scott- bronze both patterns and sparring
Rufaro Guvi- silver both patterns and sparring
Siyabonga Moyo - bronze patterns
Joshua Boka- bronze patterns
Leandri Scott- bronze patterns and silver sparring
Danielle Chatendeuka -silver patterns
Chloe Semu - bronze both patterns and sparring
Dalvin Brown - bronze sparring
Kondwani Ngwira - bronze patterns and silver sparring
Danissa Chatendeuka - silver patterns and bronze sparring
Dzinashe Mungwadzi - bronze sparring
Benjamin Kusotera - bronze for patterns
Juniors
Denise Chatendeuka - silver both patterns and sparring
Adults
Fungai Gwata - silver patterns and gold sparring
Geraldine Chatendeuka - gold patterns and silver sparring
Chishuvo Makanga - gold sparring
Nkosinomusa R Sithole - bronze patterns and silver sparring