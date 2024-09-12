Zimbabwe: Taekwondo Team Haul 37 Medals in SA

There was every reason to smile and celebrate for the Zimbabwe International Taekwondo Academy after they emerged from the inaugural ACE Taekwondo Championships with a-37-medal haul, over the weekend.

They laced the medal count with gold and silver.

Zvipozvashe Makanga was outstanding as she won gold medals in both sparring and patterns which earned her the Best Female Leopard award.

The team was part of 17 clubs from three nations - Mozambique, South Africa, and Zimbabwe, which saw the host winning the gold at Boskruin Community Centre in Randburg, South Africa.

Zimbabwe were represented by a strong 23-member team in the tournament.

They brought home eight gold, 15 silver, and 14 bronze medals.

International Taekwondo Academy was part of over 160 athletes who battled it out for medals in a tournament that was open to all Chang Hon Style taekwondo practitioners.

The tournament saw athletes from Leopards, Seniors and juniors' categories taking part.

Fifth Dan instructor Sabum Evan Brown, the team coach, said they are happy to have managed to attend an inter-national tournament after a long time.

"We are happy that we managed to take part in the inaugural ACE tournament after several years and winning 37 medals. We were outstanding in both sparring and patterns.

"Most of our athletes managed to win and it was Makanga who was outstanding after she won the Best Female Leopard Award.

"I am pleased to say that the bulk of the team were ladies as we always advocate for the independence of a girl child. Taekwondo knows no gender, at our club girls train together with their male counterparts and they are doing very well. Just to have a girl child getting one of the best awards is just a motivator.

"We had four parents who joined the team to support the kids, after their first session they wanted to quit but, their children would not allow that to happen, so they pushed, and guess what, they also brought back medals," said Brown.

Results:

Leopards:

Zvipozvashe Makanga- gold in both sparring and patterns (She won an award for Best Female Leopard)

Zvinashe Makanga- gold both sparring and pattern

Jordan Brown - gold for sparring and silver for patterns

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Maluwa Ngwira - silver sparring and silver patterns

Peyton Semu- bronze patterns and silver sparring

Amika Scott- bronze both patterns and sparring

Rufaro Guvi- silver both patterns and sparring

Siyabonga Moyo - bronze patterns

Joshua Boka- bronze patterns

Leandri Scott- bronze patterns and silver sparring

Danielle Chatendeuka -silver patterns

Chloe Semu - bronze both patterns and sparring

Dalvin Brown - bronze sparring

Kondwani Ngwira - bronze patterns and silver sparring

Danissa Chatendeuka - silver patterns and bronze sparring

Dzinashe Mungwadzi - bronze sparring

Benjamin Kusotera - bronze for patterns

Juniors

Denise Chatendeuka - silver both patterns and sparring

Adults

Fungai Gwata - silver patterns and gold sparring

Geraldine Chatendeuka - gold patterns and silver sparring

Chishuvo Makanga - gold sparring

Nkosinomusa R Sithole - bronze patterns and silver sparring