Nigeria: Tinubu Rejoices With Esama of Benin, Gabriel Igbinedion At 90

Abuja — President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the Esama of Benin, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion for attaining milestone age of 90 on Wednesday, September 11, 2024.

The President, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, praised the Esama for his lifetime achievements and trail-blazing as a businessman, philanthropist, and advocate for education and community development.

Tinubu, noted that Igbinedion, has contributed immensely to job creation and the growth of the nation's economy as the founder and chairman of the Igbinedion Group, a conglomerate with interests in various sectors, including oil and gas, construction, and hospitality.

He also commended the Esama for establishing Igbinedion University, the first privately owned university in the country, and for his commitment to advancing quality education and academic excellence.

The President affirmed that Nigeria was better because of the sacrifices of patriots such as High Chief Igbinedion, who have dedicated their time and resources to the progress and development of the nation.

Tinubu joined the Oba of Benin, the people of the Bini Kingdom, family, friends, and well-wishers, praying that the Esama's legacy continues to inspire future generations.