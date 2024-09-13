Sudan: Mahmoud Abdel Aziz - Timeless Voice of Sudan

With an eclectic sound that united both young and old, it's no surprise that "Al Hoot" (the Whale) still stands as a figurehead of Sudanese revolution in both music and social change. Born in Khartoum's Bahri district in 1967, Mahmoud Abdel Aziz was destined for stardom from a young age. After gaining praise from Sudan's president Gaafar Nimeiry at the age of 8, Abdel Aziz joined the Bahri Youth Center's (BYC) theater troupe where he began to develop a strong passion for music and performing. There he met mentors such as Salah bin Al-Badia and Siddiq Ahmed, who cared more about authenticity and respect of the art than the money that came with fame.

During his time at the BYC, Mahmoud became a pioneer of Sudanese New School, blending the traditional beats of Sudanese music with contemporary and Western genres, including pop, jazz, and reggae. His style of haqeeba, a genre that blends Arabic poetry with African rhythms, created a distinct sound of both nostalgia and modernity that appealed to a cross-generational audience. "Al Nhyat," the first track from his debut album Khaly Balak, strays from the classical hits of the time into a pop, funk-influenced sound. His collaboration with Hanan Bulu Bulu, another contemporary artist that combined traditional rhythms with modern arrangements, took her upbeat vibrancy and his soulful flair made for an emotive dynamic that appealed to a wide audience. His direct and passionate lyricism and relatable themes of love, loss, and political reform spoke to young listeners grappling with an oppressive government. "Juba" off of the 2001 album Bartah Leyk, evokes a sense of unity, shared heritage, and longing, resonating with many who appreciated both the north and South Sudan. The description of the city's beauty and Abdel Aziz's use of Juba Arabic (a creole of Sudanese Arabic) served as tribute to the southern capital and its people, and shows the artist's ability to connect with fans through current social commentary. His music served as a form of resistance and means of communal solidarity during a time plagued with political turmoil, making its impact extend to today as the country continues to battle a corrupt government.

Before branching out to the world stage, Mahmoud Abdel Aziz worked with Al-Nawras band members, who helped with the composition of his music but also the public's reception. As established and respected musicians, they helped Abdel Aziz perfect his craft so that his work spread quickly, but also authentically, by allowing him to experiment with less traditional instrumentation. His first studio album, Khaly Balak, features six tracks that range from upbeat funk-pop hybrids, to classic Sudanese ballad, "Masfat," featuring more traditional background vocals. In 1996, Mahmoud Abdel Aziz's talent became an international phenomenon when he was recognized in Russia. His second album, Sakat Al-Rabab, was produced in Moscow and features an accompaniment by a Russian orchestra, who praised his voice as "a powerful musical instrument which reverberates across the entire vocal range." That same year, he continued to push boundaries and master his musical alchemy in the eight tracks of Seeb Aenadak, incorporating strong accordion and saxophone tunes during a time when orchestras and the Sudanese oud were the domineering instruments.

As a cultural icon, he used his concerts as opportunities to connect with his audience. As the embodiment of the hopes and dreams of a generation, fans would come together to celebrate Sudanese culture and progress, dancing alongside the singer and having casual conversation with him off-stage. His connection to his fans was so strong that one of his most iconic poses came from a paraplegic boy in the audience throwing up a peace sign to get the musician's attention. Mahmoud returned the gesture to recognize the boy and it soon became his signature pose, as he was even pictured on his deathbed with the salute. Mahmoud Abdel Aziz passed away in January and as word of his death spread, a worldwide mourning began for all Sudanese. When his body was being returned to Sudan from Jordan, thousands of people were awaiting the return of their beloved singer at Khartoum Airport.

Today, Sudanese people still sing his songs as anthems of resistance and resilience as a civil war rages on. After former authoritarian president Omar al-Bashir's removal from office in 2019, a military coup took power and dismantled the civilian-led government Sudan had been trying to develop. In the spring of 2023, the two military generals that headed the coup, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo "Hemedti," began their fight for power and a new civil war broke out between their two groups. Today, Al-Burhan's Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and Hemedti's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) ofJanjaweed continue to battle across the country, adding to the humanitarian crises Sudan already suffers from. Over 25 million people have been affected, with 10 million internally displaced and over 2 million seeking refuge in neighboring countries. According to the UN Refugee Agency, the Famine Review Committee officially confirmed famine in Darfur, one of the most populated regions of the country. As the people of Sudan struggle to find refuge, they still strongly sing Abdel Aziz's songs in marches of resistance and post his lyrics over social media to remind the world of their resilience.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Music Entertainment Sudan By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Bio:

Influence and Regard, Political Symbol:

Fans:

To listen:

March 2024 | Sudan: Escalating Conflict in Khartoum and Attacks on Civilians in al-Jazirah and South Kordofan