Central African Republic: World Bank Supports Climate Resilience in the Central African Republic

press release

Washington — The World Bank today approved a US$70 million grant (just over CFAF 41 billion) from the International Development Association (IDA)* to improve access to basic infrastructure and services and build climate resilience in cities across the Central African Republic.

Under The CAR Inclusive and Resilient Cities Project (PROVIR), about 1.6 million people are expected to benefit from better living conditions and improved access to basic services and climate-resilient infrastructure. Through PROVIR, residents of the cities selected will be afforded protection against the risks of flooding and erosion once upgraded drainage systems have been installed for rainwater management and slope stabilization.

As the World Bank's Country Manager for the Central African Republic, Guido Rurangwa, pointed out: "Tens of thousands of people in cities across the Central African Republic are exposed to the risks of natural disasters, which are worsening as a result of climate change. CAR is not adequately equipped to cope with increasingly heavy rainfall, entailing risk of erosion and flooding, which threaten lives and essential urban infrastructure and services."

The project's main focus is on vulnerable people especially displaced persons, women, and young people in the cities of Bangui and Berberati.

Ranked second globally in terms of vulnerability to climate change, the Central African Republic is exposed to many natural disaster risks exacerbated by poverty and political insecurity. In 2022, torrential rains displaced 22,450 persons, destroyed 2,000 homes and about a dozen bridges, and flooded thousands of latrines and wells. In addition, the higher rate of desertification, causing pasture and farm land to disappear even faster in southern Chad and the northern region of the Central African Republic and fueling conflicts involving transhumance, is pushing more people to seek refuge in cities.

PROVIR supports the World Bank Group's climate change and resilience program, particularly the Action Plan on Climate Change (2021-2025), to promote green, resilient, and inclusive development, and competitive cities.

*The International Development Association (IDA) is the World Bank's fund for the poorest. Established in 1960, it provides grants and low- to zero-interest loans for projects and programs that boost economic growth, reduce poverty, and improve poor people's lives. IDA is one of the largest sources of assistance for the world's 76 poorest countries, 39 of which are in Africa. Resources from IDA bring positive change to 1.6 billion people. Since 1960, IDA has supported development work in 113 countries. Annual commitments have averaged $21 billion over the last three years, with about 61% going to Africa.