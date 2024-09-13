South Africa: Calls for Swift Action After Family Massacre in KwaZulu-Natal - South African News Briefs - September 13, 2024

Calls for Swift Action After Family Massacre in KwaZulu-Natal

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli has urged police to conduct a thorough investigation into the mass killing of a family in Hlokozi, reports EWN. Seven members of the family were killed at their home when gunmen attacked. According to police, some victims were shot in the head. The premier, along with senior police officials and traditional leaders, visited the family’s residence. Community members in the rural Hlokozi area gathered to hold a prayer service for the grieving Khambule family. The incident has not only instilled fear but also left many questions unanswered. Ntuli has called for swift action from law enforcement. Police have since deployed a team to search for the suspects and investigate the motive behind the attack.

Two Arrested for Illicit Hookah Possession in Limpopo

Two people have been arrested in Limpopo for violating the Customs and Excise Act and possessing illicit hookahs valued at approximately R3.8 million, according to IOL. A hookah is a water pipe, either single or multi-stemmed, used to heat or vaporize and then smoke specially prepared tobacco mixtures, available in various flavors. Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, said "Members of the Capricorn District Flying Squad tactically intercepted a white Man Rigid truck on the R521 near Mogwadi after receiving information that it was transporting illicit goods." The police discovered 908 boxes of premium hookah flavors wrapped in plastic. The illicit goods, valued at about R3.8 million, were confiscated. The suspects could not provide documentation for the items and were immediately arrested for possession of illicit hookahs and violation of customs regulations. Members of the South African Revenue Service (SARS) were called to the scene for further investigation.

Romans Pizza Addresses Used Pizza Box Concerns

Romans Pizza has vowed to "leave no box unturned" in maintaining its high standards, reports IOL. The company made the statement in response to a viral video showing an employee cleaning a previously used pizza box. The video sparked allegations that used boxes were being reused for new orders. In the clip, the female employee is seen wiping an oil-stained box with a cloth. Roman's Pizza CEO, John Nicolakakis, addressed the concerns, saying the video was filmed at a franchised branch in Daveyton’s Mayfield Square Shopping Centre. "We assure our valued customers and the public that this is not a practice within our brand. At Roman's Pizza, we take pride in our customer service and follow strict operational protocols to ensure the quality and safety of our products,” he said. The company has announced a thorough investigation into the matter.

